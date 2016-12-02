The weekend’s Premier League team news

SATURDAY

Crystal Palace (17) v Southampton (10)

Palace manager Alan Pardew is expected to revert to a 4-3-3 formation and recall Andros Townsend after Connor Wickham suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury. Wickham had successful surgery on his knee ligaments earlier this week and Pardew must also juggle the absences of Steve Mandanda, who requires knee surgery that will rule him out for the coming four to six weeks, and Yohan Cabaye (suspension).

Dusan Tadic and Matt Targett are Southampton’s only absentees. A nose injury that has forced Tadic to wear a mask in training has ruled him out of the fixture, while Targett remains a long-term absentee because of a hamstring problem.

Last season: Southampton 4 Crystal Palace 1, Crystal Palace 1 Southampton 0

Last five league matches: Crystal Palace L L L L L; Southampton D L L D W

Top scorers (all competitions): Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) 5; Charlie Austin (Southampton) 9

Match odds: H 12-5 A 5-4 D 23-10

Referee: Neil Swarbrick (Lancashire)

Manchester City (3) v Chelsea (1)

Manchester City have no fresh injury concerns. Captain Vincent Kompany is the only notable absentee after being ruled for about another month with a knee injury. Midfielder Fabian Delph has not played since August but is training and nearing a return after a groin operation.

Chelsea could name the same starting XI for the seventh successive Premier League game at the Etihad. Head coach Antonio Conte said there were doubts over one or two players, but declined to disclose their names ahead of his side’s bid for an eighth successive win. Captain John Terry has been ruled out for two to three weeks with a buttock injury.

Last season: Chelsea 0 Man City 3, Man City 3 Chelsea 0

Last five league matches: Man City D W D W W; Chelsea W W W W W

ADVERTISEMENT

Top scorers (all competitions): Sergio Aguero (Man City) 16; Diego Costa (Chelsea) 10

Match odds: H 23-20 A 13-5 D 12-5

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire)

Stoke (11) v Burnley (13)

Joe Allen is available again for Stoke after missing the win over Watford through suspension. Glenn Whelan has trained this week following a calf complaint and should be fit, but captain Ryan Shawcross (calf) remains a doubt and knee injuries keep Geoff Cameron and Phil Bardsley sidelined.

Tom Heaton could be missing again for Burnley. The goalkeeper’s run of playing in 142 consecutive league fixtures was brought to an end by a calf problem last weekend and, with doubts persisting over the issue in the latter stages of this week, 37-year-old Paul Robinson is ready to step in once more. Dean Marney (back) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (hamstring) were both forced off in the defeat to Manchester City but the former has a “strong chance” of featuring, according to boss Sean Dyche, who ruled Gudmundsson out.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Stoke W W D L W; Burnley W D W L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Joe Allen (Stoke) 4; Sam Vokes (Burnley) 4

Match odds: H 4-6 A 5-1 D 13-5

Referee: Mark Clattenburg (Tyne & Wear)

Sunderland (20) v Leicester (14)

Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch is out as he waits to hear if he needs surgery on an ankle injury. The United States international was in London to see a specialist on Friday, but Black Cats boss David Moyes fears he could be sidelined for between eight and 12 weeks. Defender Papy Djilobodji is available after suspension and Jan Kirchhoff (illness and hamstring) is back in the squad. Fabio Borini (groin) has returned to training.

Nampalys Mendy could return to the Leicester squad after being out since August with an ankle injury. Ben Chilwell (ankle) is also back in training, but Kasper Schmeichel (broken hand) and Danny Drinkwater (suspended) are out for Claudio Ranieri’s side.

Last season: Sunderland 0 Leicester 2, Leicester 4 Sunderland 2

Last five league matches: Sunderland L L W W L; Leicester W D L L D

Top scorers (all competitions): Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 7; Riyad Mahrez (Leicester) 7

Match odds: H 23-10 A 13-10 D 23-10

Referee: Andre Marriner (West Midlands)

Tottenham (5) v Swansea (19)

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino will make a late decision on Toby Alderweireld’s fitness. Alderweireld trained this week but has still not fully recovered from the knee injury that has kept the Belgian out for seven weeks. Danny Rose is available again after serving a one-match suspension but Erik Lamela (hip) and Ben Davies (ankle) are both out.

Swansea striker Fernando Llorente hopes to be rewarded for his match-winning display against Crystal Palace with a starting spot. The Spaniard netted a stoppage-time double in the amazing 5-4 victory over Palace — Bob Bradley’s first win as Swansea manager — after coming on as a second-half substitute. Skipper Leon Britton could rejoin the matchday squad after missing the last two games with a calf problem, but South Korean midfielder Ki Sung-yueng remains out with the broken toe which kept him out of the Palace game.

Last season: Tottenham 2 Swansea 1, Swansea 2 Tottenham 2

Last five league matches: Tottenham D D D W L; Swansea D L L D W

Top scorers (all competitions): Son Heung-min (Tottenham) 7; Leroy Fer (Swansea) 6

Match odds: H 1-3 A 8-1 D 9-2

Referee: Jon Moss (West Yorkshire)

West Brom (9) v Watford (8)

West Brom could be without Salomon Rondon after he pulled out of training on Thursday suffering from suspected tonsillitis. The #12million striker will be assessed by the Baggies ahead of the visit of Watford but Nacer Chadli has fully recovered from minor knee surgery after his comeback in last week’s 1-1 draw at Hull. Striker Saido Berahino will not feature as he continues to regain match-fitness and back-up goalkeeper Boaz Myhill (ankle) is unlikely to return for another two weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watford defender Younes Kaboul, who limped off in the defeat at Stoke last weekend, and striker Isaac Success, out with a leg injury since October, face late fitness tests. Defender Miguel Britos and midfielder Valon Behrami are both banned while Craig Cathcart remains sidelined with a groin injury. Midfielder Ben Watson is also a doubt.

Last season: West Brom 0 Watford 1 Watford 0 West Brom 0

Last five league matches: West Brom L L W W D; Watford D W L W L

Top scorers (all competitions): Nacer Chadli, Gareth McAuley & Salomon Rondon (West Brom) 4; Etienne Capoue (Watford) 5

Match odds: H 23-20 A 13-5 D 23-10

Referee: Graham Scott (Oxfordshire)

West Ham (16) v Arsenal (4)

Andy Carroll is set to make his first appearance since August for West Ham. The striker, who scored a hat-trick the last time the Hammers faced the Gunners, has finally recovered from a knee injury and is in the squad. But wing-backs Michail Antonio and Aaron Cresswell suffered groin injuries at Manchester United on Wednesday night and join Diafra Sakho, Reece Oxford and Sam Byram on the sidelines.

Arsenal will be without Mathieu Debuchy after boss Arsene Wenger confirmed he will miss up to six weeks with a hamstring injury. The defender was forced off early on in last weekend’s win over Bournemouth and will not return before Christmas, while Santi Cazorla (Achilles) faces three months on the sidelines after the club decided he requires ankle surgery. Olivier Giroud (groin) could also miss out, while Hector Bellerin (ankle), Per Mertesacker and Danny Welbeck (both knee) are all definite absentees.

Last season: West Ham 3 Arsenal 3, Arsenal 0 West Ham 2

Last five league matches: West Ham W L D L D; Arsenal D W D D W

Top scorers (all competitions): Michail Antonio (West Ham) 6; Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 10

Match odds: H 19-5 A 3-4 D 14-5

Referee: Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire)

SUNDAY

Bournemouth (12) v Liverpool (2)

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe will once again be without Andrew Surman. The midfielder, who has not featured since October, has suffered a setback due to “discomfort in his hamstring” and faces an extended spell on the sidelines. Howe will make a late decision on Charlie Daniels (hip), who missed the defeat to Arsenal last weekend, but goalkeeper Artur Boruc (back) is expected to be available.

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is expected to return after recovering from a groin problem which has kept him out for three weeks. Manager Jurgen Klopp will restore his first-choice line-up, having made eight changes for the midweek EFL Cup win over Leeds. Roberto Firmino has returned to training after a calf problem suffered against Sunderland last week but Daniel Sturridge will not be involved because of a similar injury which has sidelined him for the last two games.

Last season: Bournemouth 1 Liverpool 2 Liverpool 1 Bournemouth 0

Last five league matches: Bournemouth D L L W L; Liverpool W W W D W

Top scorers (all competitions): Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) 4; Sadio Mane & Roberto Firmino & Phillippe Coutinho (Liverpool) 6

Match odds: H 4-1 A 8-11 D 14-5

Referee: Robert Madley (West Yorkshire)

Everton (7) v Manchester United (6)

James McCarthy is available for Everton but will have to fight for a place in the squad. The Republic of Ireland midfielder has not featured since November 19th due to hamstring trouble but has trained all week and is now fit for duty. Muhamed Besic (knee) will not be back until February and Matthew Pennington (hamstring) is a long-term absentee.

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney will be suspended after picking up his fifth booking of the season in the midweek EFL Cup win over West Ham, but Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini are in contention after serving bans of their own. Luke Shaw is a doubt with an unspecified injury that forced him off on Wednesday, while Eric Bailly (knee) and Chris Smalling (toe) remain absent for the trip to Goodison Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last season: Man Utd 1 Everton 0, Everton 0 Man Utd 3

Last five league matches: Everton L W L D L; Man Utd L D W D D

Top scorers (all competitions): Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 7; Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Man Utd) 11

Match odds: H 11-4 A 11-10 D 12-5

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)

MONDAY

Middlesbrough (15) v Hull (18)

Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka has reported no fresh injury concerns. Defender George Friend remains Boro’s only significant absentee with the knee injury he suffered in training prior to last month’s 1-0 home defeat to Chelsea. Daniel Ayala is pushing to return after his recent ankle injury but Brazilian Fabio is expected to retain his place in the starting line-up in Friend’s continued absence.

Hull midfielders Ryan Mason and Sam Clucas are back in contention after they missed the EFL Cup penalty shoot-out win against Newcastle due to illness and suspension respectively. Striker Dieumerci Mbokani starts a three-game suspension following his midweek dismissal but Abel Hernandez (groin) and midfielder Shaun Maloney (back) have not been ruled out of a possible return to action.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Middlesbrough D W D L D; Hull L L W L D

Top scorers (all competitions): Alvaro Negredo & Christian Stuani (Middlesbrough) 3; Robert Snodgrass (Hull) 6

Match odds: H 4-5 A 4-1 D 5-2

Referee: Mike Dean (Wirral)