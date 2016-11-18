The weekend’s Premier League team news

SATURDAY

Crystal Palace (16th) v Manchester City (3rd)

Palace goalkeeper Steve Mandanda is expected to be out for a couple of weeks with a knee injury, meaning Wayne Hennessey will start at the weekend. Joe Ledley and Lee Chung-yong face late fitness tests after suffering knocks on international duty while Loic Remy (thigh) has had a slight setback and Pape Souare (broken leg) is still not walking.

Manchester City have no fresh injuries following the international break. Captain Vincent Kompany could be in contention after being fit to report for Belgium but not participating in their matches against Holland and Estonia as a precaution. Right-back Bacary Sagna could also return after recovering from a hamstring injury but midfielder Fabian Delph (groin) remains on the sidelines.

Last season: Man City 4 Crystal Palace 0, Crystal Palace 0 Man City 1

Last five league matches: Crystal Palace D L L L L; Man City L D D W D

Top scorers (all competitions): Christian Benteke and James McArthur (Crystal Palace); Sergio Aguero (Man City) 14

Match odds: H 5-1 A 8-15 D 16-5

Referee: Robert Madley

Everton (7th) v Swansea (19th)

Leighton Baines and James McCarthy are both available for Everton after recovering from hamstring problems. Left-back Baines and midfielder McCarthy are ready to return following seven and three games out respectively. Gareth Barry misses out as he serves a one-match suspension, but the Toffees can call on Idrissa Gueye again, with his own ban now complete.

Nathan Dyer will return to the Swansea squad at Goodison Park after ankle surgery. Winger Dyer, who has featured only once in the Premier League this season, returned to full training this week after two months out and is set for a place on the bench. Jefferson Montero has been given the all-clear to play with a cast on his broken hand but the Ecuador winger might be given extra time to recover fully after only returning to training on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last season: Everton 1 Swansea 2, Swansea 0 Everton 0

Last five league matches: Everton D D L W L; Swansea L L D L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 7; Leroy Fer (Swansea) 4

Match odds: H 6-10 A 4-1 D 16-5

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Manchester United (6th) v Arsenal (4th)

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will serve a one-match ban but captain Wayne Rooney is back in contention after a minor knee injury. Ander Herrera is available after a serving a one-match ban at Swansea before the international break, but Eric Bailly (knee) is expected to be joined on the sidelines by Antonio Valencia (arm) and Chris Smalling (foot). Luke Shaw (leg) is fully fit and will be hoping to return to the squad, while midfielder Marouane Fellaini (calf) is a doubt.

Arsene Wenger will check on the fitness of Alexis Sanchez ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Old Trafford. The Chile forward played for his country during the week despite carrying a hamstring injury and will be assessed by the Gunners’ medical team before a decision is taken on whether he is fit to play. Hector Bellerin (ankle) is out for a month after picking up a knock at the end of the recent draw at home to Tottenham, with the game also coming too soon for Santi Cazorla (Achilles) while Lucas Perez (ankle), Per Mertesacker and Danny Welbeck (both knee) are also missing.

Last season: Man Utd 3 Arsenal 2, Arsenal 3 Man Utd 0

Last five league matches: Man Utd D D L D W; Arsenal W W D W D

Top scorers (all competitions): Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Man Utd) 8; Alexis Sanchez and Theo Walcott (Arsenal) 8

Match odds: H 8-5 A 7-4 D 23-10

Referee: Andre Marriner

Southampton (10th) v Liverpool (1st)

Fraser Forster and Dusan Tadic have been passed fit to start for Southampton after suffering injuries while on international duty. Tadic could yet require a protective mask to protect his nose injury, but of greater concern to manager Claude Puel will be the late fitness tests Ryan Bertrand, Cedric Soares, James Ward-Prowse and Shane Long are to undergo. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is also fit after a knock, but Alex McCarthy and Matt Targett miss out.

Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho may be a doubt for the trip to St Mary’s. The Brazil international underwent a precautionary scan on Thursday having returned from South America the previous night. Midfielder Adam Lallana is unlikely to feature after sustaining a groin injury while on England duty so Georginio Wijnaldum is set to return.

Last season: Southampton 3 Liverpool 2, Liverpool 1 Southampton 1

Last five league matches: Southampton D W D L L; Liverpool W D W W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Charlie Austin (Southampton) 8; Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 6

Match odds: H 5-2 A 21-20 D 12-5

Referee: Mark Clattenburg

Stoke (12th) v Bournemouth (13th)

Glenn Whelan is an injury concern for Stoke after he limped out of the Republic of Ireland’s win over Austria with a hamstring injury. Fellow midfielder Geoff Cameron has missed the last two matches after hyper-extending his knee and has suffered a setback in his bid to regain full fitness. Marko Arnautovic returns from suspension and Xherdan Shaqiri has recovered from his hamstring problem and is back in contention.

Bournemouth will make a late call on midfielder Andrew Surman and forward Callum Wilson, who have both been recovering from hamstring problems. Defender Adam Smith serves a one-match suspension after collecting a fifth yellow card of the season in the defeat to Sunderland before the international break. Midfielder Lewis Cook (ankle) and Australia defender Brad Smith (foot) are continuing their rehabilitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last season: Bournemouth 1 Stoke 3, Stoke 2 Bournemouth 1

Last five league matches: Stoke D W W W D; Bournemouth D W D L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Joe Allen (Stoke) 4; Dan Gosling, Junior Stanislas and Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) 3

Match odds: H 5-4 A 11-5 D 23-10

Referee: Roger East

Sunderland (20th) v Hull (18th)

Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole is facing four months on the sidelines after undergoing surgery in America. The 28-year-old will be missing until well into the new year after an operation to repair a torn hip cartilage, and will join Fabio Borini (groin) and Jan Kirchhoff and Jack Rodwell (both hamstring) on the sidelines. Striker Victor Anichebe has recovered from a rib problem and defender John O’Shea has shaken off a hamstring injury, while Vito Mannone (elbow), Sebastian Larsson (knee) are closing on on returns to match fitness.

Hull will be without strikers Will Keane, Abel Hernandez and Adama Diomande. Keane has been ruled out for the season due to knee ligament damage, Hernandez is still out with a groin problem and Diomande sits out the final game of a three-match ban. Midfielder Shaun Maloney (back) is also out, while boss Mike Phelan will include teenage striker Jarrod Bowen in his plans.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Sunderland D L L L W; Hull L L L L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 6; Robert Snodgrass (Hull) 5

Match odds: H 23-20 A 5-2 D 9-4

Referee: Lee Mason

Tottenham (5th) v West Ham (17th)

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino will make a late decision on Dele Alli. The England midfielder is close to recovering from a knee injury but may not be risked while Toby Alderweireld (leg), Erik Lamela (hip) and Ben Davies (ankle) are all out. Harry Kane, however, is fit to start after returning early from England duty to work on his sharpness. Christian Eriksen and Danny Rose are also available after shaking off hip and foot problems respectively.

Striker Diafra Sakho is in the West Ham squad for the first time this season for the trip to White Hart Lane after finally overcoming a back injury. Defender Winston Reid returns after suspension and a slight hamstring injury and looks set to take the captain’s armband from midfielder Mark Noble, who sits out due to a one-match ban. James Collins has overcome the knock which forced him to withdraw from the Wales squad but Andy Carroll is still a couple of weeks away following an ankle injury.

Last season: West Ham 1 Tottenham 0, Tottenham 4 West Ham 1

Last five league matches: Tottenham W D D D D; West Ham D W W L D

Top scorers (all competitions): Son Heung-min (Tottenham) 7; Michail Antonio (West Ham) 5

Match odds: H 11-20 A 5-1 D 3-1

Referee: Mike Dean

Watford (8th) v Leicester (14th)

Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes is expected to be fit to face Leicester. Gomes suffered a knee injury in the 6-1 defeat to Liverpool but has been progressing well. Christian Kabasele is unavailable after suffering a thigh injury on international duty but Sebastian Prodl (abductor strain) and Stefano Okaka (hamstring) are back in contention.

Leicester’s Danny Drinkwater is rated as 50-50 to face Watford as he battles a rib injury. The midfielder pulled out of the England squad to face Scotland and Spain and, while he has trained with the Foxes, he remains a doubt. Kasper Schmeichel (broken hand) and Nampalys Mendy (ankle) are definitely out and Demarai Gray (calf) is a doubt after missing England Under-21s’ 3-2 friendly defeat to their French counterparts on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last season: Watford 0 Leicester 1, Leicester 2 Watford 1

Last five league matches: Watford D W D W L; Leicester D L W D L

Top scorers (all competitions): Etienne Capoue (Watford) 4; Islam Slimani (Leicester) 5

Match odds: H 9-5 A 6-4 D 23-10

Referee: Neil Swarbrick

SUNDAY

Middlesbrough (15th) v Chelsea (2nd)

Middlesbrough have a major injury doubt over defender George Friend. He faces a late fitness test after picking up a knee injury in training and could be replaced by Fabio at the back, while Daniel Ayala (ankle) is still ruled out. Gaston Ramirez returns after missing the 1-1 draw at Manchester City due to suspension while the rest of Aitor Karanka’s squad reported back from international duty apparently unscathed.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte will wait to make a final decision on whether Diego Costa is fit to start. The Spain striker withdrew from international duty with a groin injury and returned to training with Chelsea on Wednesday. Chelsea have no other injury concerns, with midfielder Cesc Fabregas and Kurt Zouma fit again, although the latter will not be rushed back to the first team following his lengthy lay-off with a knee injury.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Middlesbrough D L D W D; Chelsea W W W W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Christian Stuani (Middlesbrough) 3; Diego Costa (Chelsea) 9

Match odds: H 6-1 A 1-2 D 3-1

Referee: Jon Moss

MONDAY

West Brom (11th) v Burnley (9th)

West Brom striker Saido Berahino is closing in on fitness but Tony Pulis has hinted facing Burnley on Monday is likely to be too soon. The 23-year-old has not played since September and was placed on a personal fitness plan after the Baggies deemed him to be overweight last month but has returned to training with the first team. Record signing Nacer Chadli remains out after minor knee surgery but is not expected to remain sidelined for long. Striker Salomon Rondon has recovered from a hamstring injury which meant he missed Venezuela’s World Cup qualifying win over Bolivia and defeat to Ecuador.

Stephen Ward is pushing to return to Burnley’s starting line-up. The Republic of Ireland defender missed the win over Crystal Palace due to hamstring trouble but has trained this week and will be given a late fitness test by boss Sean Dyche. The Clarets boss expects no new injury worries with the likes of Ashley Barnes and George Boyd pushing for starting places after impressing from the bench against Palace.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: West Brom D D L L W; Burnley L L W D W

Top scorers (all competitions): Nacer Chadli (West Brom) 4; Sam Vokes (Burnley) 4

Match odds: H 19-20 A 16-5 D 9-4

Referee: Mike Jones (Cheshire)