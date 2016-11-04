The weekend’s Premier League team news

SATURDAY

Bournemouth (10) v Sunderland (20)

Bournemouth will be without midfielder Andrew Surman because of a hamstring injury. Dan Gosling could come in to take Surman’s place, while winger Junior Stanislas has been struggling with a calf problem, so continues to be assessed. Full-back Rhoys Wiggins is set for an operation on his knee following an injury sustained during his first start on loan at Birmingham against Aston Villa.

Sunderland will be without captain John O’Shea due to a hamstring injury. Centre-half O’Shea was forced out of last week’s home defeat to Arsenal shortly before half-time so Papy Djilobodji, who replaced the Irishman, could return to the starting line-up. Midfielders Sebastian Larsson (knee), Lee Cattermole (back) and Jan Kirchhoff (hamstring), Manchester City loanee Jason Denayer (adductor), goalkeeper Vito Mannone (elbow) and striker Fabio Borini (groin) are all still out.

Last season: Sunderland 1 Bournemouth 1, Bournemouth 2 Sunderland 0

Last five league matches: Bournemouth W D W D L; Sunderland L D L L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Junior Stanislas & Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) 3; Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 5

Match odds: H 4-6 A 4-1 D 14-5

Referee: Mike Dean

Burnley (14) v Crystal Palace (13)

Jon Flanagan is poised to make his first Premier League start for Burnley having made just two substitute appearances to date. Stephen Ward is due to give up his place due to hamstring trouble. Steven Defour is also ready to step back into midfield after missing the goalless draw at Manchester United and George Boyd is fit to start.

Bakary Sako is an injury doubt for Palace after the forward suffered a minor groin strain in training on Thursday. Loic Remy (thigh), Pape Souare (broken leg) and Jonathan Benteke (knee) remain long-term injury absentees.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Burnley W L L W D; Crystal Palace W D L L L

ADVERTISEMENT

Top scorers (all competitions): Sam Vokes (Burnley) 3; James McArthur (Crystal Palace) 4

Match odds: H 21-10 A 7-5 D 21-10

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Chelsea (4) v Everton (6)

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte hopes to have Cesc Fabregas and Kurt Zouma available for selection after the international break. Fabregas, who failed to make Spain’s squad for thier game against England, has been suffering with a muscular injury while Zouma (knee) has not featured this season, but both returned to training this week. Captain John Terry is pushing for his first league start in nearly two months in the late kick-off against Everton following an ankle injury.

Goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg has recovered from a foot injury but defender Leighton Baines and midfielder James McCarthy remain unavailable due to hamstring problems. Striker Arouna Kone (knee) is also out and midfielder Idrissa Gueye is suspended, but forward Enner Valencia can return to the match-day squad after being ineligible against his parent club West Ham.

Last season: Chelsea 3 Everton 3, Everton 3 Chelsea 1

Last five league matches: Chelsea L W W W W; Everton L D D L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Diego Costa (Chelsea) 8; Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 7

Match odds: H 11-20 A 5-1 D 3-1

Referee: Robert Madley

Manchester City (1) v Middlesbrough (15)

Manchester City are still without right-back Bacary Sagna (hamstring) and midfielder Fabian Delph (groin). Claudio Bravo is expected to return in goal after being suspended for the midweek victory over Barcelona but it remains to be seen if midfielder Yaya Toure is recalled after his apology for comments by his agent.

Middlesbrough will be without in-form Gaston Ramirez for the trip to the Etihad Stadium through suspension. Boro will be boosted by the return of top scorer Christian Stuani and midfielder Marten de Roon, both of whom missed the win over Bournemouth, but Dani Ayala remains a major doubt following a recurrence of his ankle injury.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Man City W L D D W; Middlesbrough L D L D W

Top scorers (all competitions): Sergio Aguero (Man City) 13; Christian Stuani (Middlesbrough) 3

Match odds: H 2-9 A 12-1 D 5-1

Referee: Kevin Friend

West Ham (17) v Stoke (12)

Defender Winston Reid is suspended for West Ham after collecting five yellow cards this season, although a hamstring injury would have kept him out anyway. Strike duo Diafra Sakho (back) and Andy Carroll (knee) should be fit after the international break.

Stoke’s Xherdan Shaqiri is a doubt after coming off in the first half of the 3-1 win over Swansea on Monday due to a hamstring problem. Forward Marko Arnautovic is suspended having being shown a fifth yellow card of the season in the Swansea game. Geoff Cameron (knee) looks set to miss out for a second successive match and Glen Johnson (thigh) definitely remains unavailable.

Last season: Stoke 2 West Ham 1, West Ham 0 Stoke 0

Last five league matches: West Ham L D W W L; Stoke D D W W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Michail Antonio (West Ham) 5; Joe Allen (Stoke) 4

Match odds: H 21-20 A 12-5 D 13-5

Referee: Andre Marriner

SUNDAY

Arsenal (2) v Tottenham (5)

Five Arsenal players face fitness tests ahead of the north London derby. Theo Walcott (hamstring) is likely to be in contention but doubts remain over Santi Cazorla (Achilles), Nacho Monreal (muscle), Hector Bellerin (unspecified) and Kieran Gibbs, who suffered a shoulder injury in the Champions League win over Ludogorets on Tuesday. Granit Xhaka is available having served a three-game domestic ban after being sent off against Swansea, while Lucas Perez (ankle), Per Mertesacker and Danny Welbeck (both knee) are definite absentees.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mauricio Pochettino must decide whether to give Tottenham striker Harry Kane a start in the north London derby. Kane has been out for almost seven weeks with an ankle ligament injury, but he has recovered and will be named in the squad. A late decision will be made on Mousa Dembele, who is struggling with a foot problem, but Erik Lamela (hip) and Toby Alderweireld (leg) are out. Moussa Sissoko remains suspended.

Last season: Tottenham 2 Arsenal 2, Arsenal 1 Tottenham 1

Last five league matches: Arsenal W W W D W; Tottenham Hotspur W W D D D

Top scorers (all competitions): Alexis Sanchez & Theo Walcott (Arsenal) 8; Son Heung-min (Tottenham) 7

Match odds: H 21-20 A 12-5 D 13-5

Referee: Mark Clattenburg

Hull (18) v Southampton (9)

Hull could have winger Robert Snodgrass available after he recovered from an ankle injury earlier than expected. The Scotland international was initially ruled out for up to a month after suffering the injury in late October but returned to training on Friday and could be in contention, with Dieumerci Mbokani available after he recovered from a hamstring injury. Allan McGregor (back) and Brian Lenihan (knee) have returned to training but this match will come too soon for the pair to return.

Southampton have no fresh injury worries. Striker Charlie Austin, defender Ryan Bertrand, midfielders Sofiane Boufal and Steven Davis were all on the bench on Thursday night, so could come back into contention. Defender Cedric Soares is stepping up his rehabilitation from a foot problem, while striker Shane Long, defender Matt Targett and goalkeeper Alex McCarthy all have hamstring injuries and defender Jeremy Pied remains out following knee surgery.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Hull L L L L L; Southampton W D W D L

Top scorers (all competitions): Robert Snodgrass (Hull) 4; Charlie Austin (Southampton) 7

Match odds: H 9-2 A 4-6 D 13-5

Referee: Graham Scott

Leicester (11) v West Brom (16)

Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel will miss the match after fracturing a bone in his hand against FC Copenhagen in midweek. Summer signing Ron-Robert Zieler will get a run in the team as Schmeichel looks likely to be sidelined for between four and six weeks, having undergone surgery. Striker Islam Slimani is expected to return to the squad after a thigh injury while boss Claudio Ranieri hinted at changes to his starting line-up, with the likes of Andy King, Marc Albrighton, Danny Simpson and Shinji Okazaki vying for recalls along with Slimani.

West Brom will be without club record signing Nacer Chadli at the King Power Stadium. The midfielder has undergone a minor knee operation to remove some cartilage and it is hoped he will be fit again after the two-week international break which follows this weekend’s fixtures. Striker Saido Berahino will also be absent as he has been sent on a four-day training camp in France to work on his fitness, while defender Jonas Olsson has a slight hamstring strain and is a doubt. James McClean is suspended after incurring a fifth yellow card of the season against Manchester City last weekend.

Last season: Leicester 2 West Brom 2, West Brom 2 Leicester 3

Last five league matches: Leicester L D L W D; West Brom D D D L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Riyad Mahrez & Islam Slimani (Leicester) 4; Nacer Chadli (West Brom) 4

Match odds: H 4-5 A 15-4 D 12-5

Referee: Craig Pawson

Liverpool (3) v Watford (7)

Danny Ings will not be part of Liverpool’s squad after this week undergoing surgery on a knee injury that will keep him out for the rest of the season. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp otherwise has no other injury issues and he expects James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum and Emre Can to be available despite suffering from bouts of illness this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watford defender Sebastian Prodl is a doubt after he went off against Hull last weekend with a muscle injury, while Craig Cathcart (groin) and Isaac Success (foot) are both out. A late decision will be made on striker Stefano Okaka, who trained this week after overcoming a hamstring strain.

Last season: Liverpool 2 Watford 0, Watford 3 Liverpool 0

Last five league matches: Liverpool W W D W W; Watford L D W D W

Top scorers (all competitions): Philippe Coutinho & Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) 5; Etienne Capoue (Watford) 4

Match odds: H 2-7 A 9-1 D 9-2

Referee: Michael Oliver

Swansea (19) v Manchester United (8)

Swansea winger Jefferson Montero is in contention for his first Premier League start of the season having not featured since picking up a calf problem in September. Kyle Naughton has recovered from the illness which forced him off in Monday night’s 3-1 defeat at Stoke, and Stephen Kingsley and Leon Britton are pushing for recalls with new Swansea boss Bob Bradley admitting he is yet to discover his best side.

Paul Pogba is a doubt for Manchester United at the Liberty Stadium, where manager Jose Mourinho will serve a one-match touchline ban. World-record signing Pogba was forced off 30 minutes into Thursday’s Europa League defeat away to Fenerbahce with an apparent thigh injury, with the midfielder to be assessed ahead of a match that Ander Herrera will miss through suspension. Antonio Valencia (arm) and Eric Bailly (knee) are out, while fellow defender Chris Smalling (foot) is a doubt. Bastian Schweinsteiger is unlikely to be involved, having only just returned to training, but Michael Carrick and Memphis Depay are back in contention after being left out of the squad that travelled to Turkey.

Last season: Man Utd 2 Swansea 1 Swansea 2 Man Utd 1

Last five league matches: Swansea L L L D L; Man Utd W D D L D

Top scorers (all competitions): Leroy Fer (Swansea) 4; Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Man Utd) 6

Match odds: H 4-1 A 13-20 D 3-1

Referee: Neil Swarbrick