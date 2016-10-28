The weekend’s Premier League team news

SATURDAY

Crystal Palace (11th) v Liverpool (3rd)

Crystal Palace have a doubt over Jason Puncheon. He missed the 3-1 defeat to Leicester due to a calf strain, but trained with the squad on Friday. Captain Scott Dann is expected to regain his place in the starting XI after a hamstring injury, but Loic Remy (thigh strain), Pape Souare (broken leg) and Jonathan Benteke (knee) remain long-term injury absentees.

James Milner is a doubt for Liverpool after he missed Tuesday’s EFL Cup game through illness. Captain Jordan Henderson returns from suspension.

Last season: Crystal Palace 1 Liverpool 2 Liverpool 1 Crystal Palace 2

Last five league matches: Crystal Palace W W D L L; Liverpool W W W D W

Top scorers: Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) 3 Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) 3; Phillippe Coutinho (Liverpool) 5

Referee: Andre Marriner

Man Utd (7th) v Burnley (14th)

Manchester United’s Wayne Rooney and Chris Smalling will be assessed ahead of the match after both missed Wednesday’s EFL Cup win over Manchester City. United defenders Eric Bailly and Phil Jones miss out through knee issues, but Henrikh Mkhitaryan is fit and available for selection.

Burnley welcome striker Andre Gray back into the squad. Gray served a four-game ban after historic offensive social media posts came to light, but he is now vying for a recall. There will be a late decision on Steven Defour (hamstring) but George Boyd and Stephen Ward are expected to be fit.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Man Utd L W D D L; Burnley L W L L W

Top scorers: Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Man Utd) 6; Sam Vokes (Burnley) 3

Referee: Mark Clattenburg

Middlesbrough (17th) v AFC Bournemouth (10th)

Defender Calum Chambers will return to the Middlesbrough squad after he was ineligible to face parent club Arsenal last time out. Only midfielder Grant Leadbitter remains on the casualty list as he works his way back from hernia surgery.

Bournemouth will check on the fitness of Junior Stanislas ahead of the match. He missed last weekend’s goalless home draw with Tottenham due to a calf injury, but could be back in contention. Midfielder Andrew Surman is back after illness.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Middlesbrough L L D L D; AFC Bournemouth L W D W D

Top scorers: Christian Stuani (Middlesbrough) 3; Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth) 3 Junior Stanislas (AFC Bournemouth) 3

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Sunderland (20th) v Arsenal (2nd)

Sunderland boss David Moyes will make late decisions on Adnan Januzaj and Jason Denayer. Winger Januzaj (ankle ligaments) and defender Denayer (adductor) are both back in training. Midfielder Lee Cattermole (back) is back running, but he remains a doubt, while goalkeeper Vito Mannone (fractured elbow), midfielders Jan Kirchhoff (hamstring) and Sebastian Larsson (knee) and striker Fabio Borini (groin) are still out.

Arsenal are set to be without Lucas Perez after he was ruled out for up to two months with an ankle injury. Granit Xhaka is still banned and Theo Walcott (hamstring), Nacho Monreal (muscular) and Santi Cazorla (Achilles) all face late fitness tests, although Aaron Ramsey could be back after recovering from a hamstring injury. Per Mertesacker and Danny Welbeck (both knee) are long-term absentees.

Last season: Sunderland 0 Arsenal 0 Arsenal 3 Sunderland 1

Last five league matches: Sunderland L L D L L; Arsenal W W W W D

Top scorers: Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 4; Theo Walcott (Arsenal) 8

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Tottenham Hotspur (5th) v Leicester (12th)

Tottenham will once again be without Harry Kane and Toby Alderweireld. Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino hopes striker Kane and defender Alderweireld could both make returns from knee problems in the north London derby at Arsenal on November 6th. Moussa Sissoko remains suspended.

Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri should have an unchanged group of players to choose from. Nampalys Mendy and Ben Chilwell remain out, while Yohan Benalouane is nearing full fitness.

Last season: Tottenham Hotspur 0 Leicester 1 Leicester 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1

Last five league matches: Tottenham Hotspur W W W D D; Leicester W L D L W

Top scorers: Heung-Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur) 7; Islam Slimani (Leicester) 4 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester) 4

Referee: Robert Madley

Watford (9th) v Hull (18th)

Daryl Janmaat is likely to return at least on the bench for Watford following a shoulder problem. Record signing Isaac Success is absent once again as he struggles for match fitness and Craig Cathcart (groin) also misses out.

Hull will be without striker Adama Diomande after he was hit with a three-game ban for violent conduct. He was accused of striking Bristol City midfielder Marlon Pack in the closing stages of Tuesday night’s EFL Cup win at Bristol City and Hull opted not to appeal the charge. The Tigers are also without Robert Snodgrass, Dieumerci Mbokani and Andrew Robertson, while Moses Odubajo, Alex Bruce and goalkeeper Allan McGregor are still out.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Watford W L D W D; Hull L L L L L

Top scorers: Etienne Capoue (Watford) 4; Robert Snodgrass (Hull) 4

Referee: Jon Moss

West Brom (13th) v Man City (1st)

Jonny Evans will return from suspension for West Brom, but Claudio Yacob is banned after collecting five yellow cards this season. Boss Tony Pulis still will not select Saido Berahino as the striker continues to regain fitness after being ruled overweight by the club.

City will give fitness tests to Kevin De Bruyne and Pablo Zabaleta. Playmaker De Bruyne suffered a calf injury in last weekend’s draw against Southampton, while defender Zabaleta has missed the last two games after needing stitches to repair a foot injury. Captain Vincent Kompany is in contention despite being withdrawn at half-time at Manchester United in midweek due to tiredness, but Bacary Sagna and Fabian Delph remain on the sidelines.

Last season: Man City 2 West Brom 1 West Brom 0 Man City 3

Last five league matches: West Brom W D D D L; Man City W W L D D

Top scorers: Nacer Chadli (West Brom) 4; Sergio Aguero (Man City) 11

Referee: Lee Mason

SUNDAY

Everton (6th) v West Ham (15th)

Leighton Baines and James McCarthy will both miss out for Everton. Baines has not been involved for five games due to a hamstring problem, while midfielder McCarthy, who sat out last Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Burnley, has recently developed a similar issue. Forward Enner Valencia, who is on loan at Everton from West Ham, is ineligible against his parent club.

West Ham have to decide whether Andre Ayew is fit enough to start. The £20.5million summer signing made his comeback as a substitute against Chelsea in midweek after recovering from the thigh injury he sustained on the opening day of the season. Arthur Masuaku, Sam Byram, Gokhan Tore, Andy Carroll and Diafra Sakho are still out through injury.

Last season: Everton 2 West Ham 3 West Ham 1 Everton 1

Last five league matches: Everton W L D D L; West Ham L L D W W

Top scorers: Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 6; Michail Antonio (West Ham) 5

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Southampton (8th) v Chelsea (4th)

Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand could return from a hamstring injury against his former club, but Jay Rodriguez is a doubt after going off following a clash of heads during Wednesday’s EFL Cup win over Sunderland and fellow striker Shane Long is still out with a hamstring problem.

Captain John Terry could return to the substitutes’ bench for Chelsea after making his first start in more than six weeks following an ankle injury in the EFL Cup loss at West Ham, with Chelsea set to recall many of those who played in the thumping win over Manchester United. Defender Branislav Ivanovic is available, but playmaker Cesc Fabregas (thigh) remains out.

Last season: Southampton 1 Chelsea 2 Chelsea 1 Southampton 3

Last five league matches: Southampton W W D W D; Chelsea L L W W W

Top scorers: Charlie Austin (Southampton) 7; Diego Costa (Chelsea) 7

Referee: Mike Jones

MONDAY

Stoke (16th) v Swansea (19th)

Stoke are waiting on the fitness of Geoff Cameron. The American hyperextended his knee during the victory over Hull, while full-back Phil Bardsley is also a doubt following the death of his grandfather on Tuesday. Glen Johnson (thigh) and Jack Butland (ankle) remain sidelined.

Jefferson Montero has an outside chance of making the trip for Swansea. The Ecuador winger is back in training after six weeks out with a calf problem and could be included among the Swansea substitutes in the Potteries. Fernando Llorente is fit to start after making his return from rib and knee injuries from the bench in last weekend’s goalless home draw with Watford.

Last season: Stoke 2 Swansea 2 Swansea 0 Stoke 1

Last five league matches: Stoke L D D W W; Swansea L L L L D

Top scorers: Joe Allen (Stoke) 4; Leroy Fer (Swansea) 4

Referee: Michael Oliver