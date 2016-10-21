The weekend’s Premier League team news

SATURDAY

Bournemouth (11) v Tottenham (3)

Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter is rated 50-50, having left the Vitality Stadium on crutches following a man-of-the-match display in last weekend’s 6-1 win over Hull. Midfielder Max Gradel (hamstring) could be back in contention, but Australia defender Brad Smith (foot) and midfielders Lewis Cook (ankle) and Marc Pugh (hamstring) remain sidelined.

Tottenham full-back Danny Rose is struggling with a foot injury. Rose’s foot is heavily bruised after he took a kick against Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday, meaning Ben Davies is likely to start at left-back against the Cherries. Harry Kane and Toby Alderweireld are still out as they recover from ankle and leg injuries respectively, but Kyle Walker is expected to return after being rested in midweek.

Last season: Tottenham 3 Bournemouth 0, Bournemouth 1 Tottenham 5

Last five league matches: Bournemouth W L W D W; Tottenham W W W W D

Top scorers: Callum Wilson & Junior Stanislas (Bournemouth) 3; Heung-min Son (Tottenham) 7

Match odds: H 3-1 A 10-11 D 5-2

Referee: Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire)

Arsenal (2) v Middlesbrough (17)

Arsenal are missing the suspended Granit Xhaka, while Santi Cazorla is a doubt after taking a kick against Ludogorets on Wednesday, but the Gunners otherwise have no fresh injury concerns. Olivier Giroud (toe), Aaron Ramsey (hamstring), Per Mertesacker and Danny Welbeck (both knee) are still missing.

Middlesbrough skipper Grant Leadbitter is close to a return, having yet to feature this season after undergoing hernia surgery during the summer. The midfielder is back in training and working his way towards full match fitness, although Saturday’s game is likely to come too soon for him. Head coach Aitor Karanka otherwise has no fresh injury concerns.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Arsenal W W W W W; Middlesbrough L L L D L

Top scorers: Theo Walcott (Arsenal) 8; Christian Stuani (Middlesbrough) 3

Match odds: H 1-4 A 12-1 D 9-2

Referee: Mike Dean (Wirral)

Burnley (14) v Everton (6)

Burnley will be without Steven Defour after the Belgian midfielder injured a hamstring in last week’s defeat at Southampton. Ashley Barnes (hamstring) is still out while Andre Gray serves the final game of his four-match suspension for historic social media posts.

Everton are expected to recall Ross Barkley. The attacking midfielder was an unused substitute in last week’s 1-1 draw at Manchester City but should return at Turf Moor. Left-back Leighton Baines has suffered a fresh setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury, but Aaron Lennon is ready for duty.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Burnley D L W L L; Everton W W L D D

Top scorers: Sam Vokes & Steven Defour (Burnley) 2; Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 6

Match odds: H 4-1 A 4-6 D 14-5

Referee: Mike Jones (Cheshire)

Hull (16) v Stoke (18)

Hull captain Michael Dawson is poised for his first appearance of the season, having been sidelined with medial knee ligament damage since the summer. Andy Robertson will play no part after being ruled out for eight weeks with a calf injury, Dieumerci Mbokani (hamstring) is still out and Moses Odubajo faces an extended spell on the sidelines after fracturing his patella during a non-contact incident in training.

Stoke boss Mark Hughes will check on the fitness of Phil Bardsley. A hamstring injury saw Bardsley substituted against Sunderland and he has not trained this week. However, Hughes hopes the 31-year-old will train on Friday after having an injection in his lower back to help ease the problem. With Glen Johnson ruled out for at least three weeks because of a thigh injury it would leave Hughes with a problem at right-back should Bardsley not be fit.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Hull D L L L L; Stoke L L D D W

Top scorers: Robert Snodgrass (Hull) 4; Joe Allen (Stoke) 4

Match odds: H 19-10 A 7-5 D 9-4

Referee: Kevin Friend (Leicestershire)

Leicester (13) v Crystal Palace (9)

Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri will check on the fitness of captain Wes Morgan (hip), midfielder Andy King (shin) and striker Jamie Vardy (groin). All three players are nursing knocks following the midweek Champions League win over FC Copenhagen, but Ranieri thinks they should all be available. Nampalys Mendy (ankle) is not yet back in contention and fellow midfielder Matty James (anterior cruciate ligament) is also continuing his recovery.

Crystal Palace defender Scott Dann (hamstring) is expected to be back in the squad but looks likely to start on the bench. Forward Loic Remy is progressing well from a thigh injury sustained soon after his summer arrival on loan from Chelsea and should be back in action in December, while defender Pape Souare remains sidelined after breaking his leg in a car crash in September.

Last season: Crystal Palace 0 Leicester 1, Leicester 1 Crystal Palace 0

Last five league matches: Leicester L W L D L; Crystal Palace W W W D L

Top scorers: Riyad Mahrez & Islam Slimani (Leicester) 4; Christian Benteke & Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) 3

Match odds: H 21-20 A 3-1 D 23-10

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)

Liverpool (4) v West Brom (12)

Jurgen Klopp could have a full-strength Liverpool squad. The German said “nobody is ruled out at this moment” at his press conference on Thursday and that means Georginio Wijnaldum could be back in the fold following a hip problem sustained on international duty. Adam Lallana (groin) is fully fit again having only been used as a substitute in the draw against Manchester United while James Milner (head) is also available.

West Brom striker Saido Berahino will not make the trip to Anfield as he has been deemed overweight and placed on a personal fitness plan. Jonny Evans is banned and Jonas Olsson is likely to replace him while Chris Brunt is available after making his return from eight months out with a knee injury in last week’s 1-1 draw against Tottenham.

Last season: West Brom 1 Liverpool 1, Liverpool 2 West Brom 2

Last five league matches: Liverpool W W W W D; West Brom L W D D D

Top scorers: James Milner, Roberto Firmino & Phillippe Coutinho (Liverpool) 4; Nacer Chadli (West Brom) 4

Match odds: H 2-7 A 9-1 D 9-2

Referee: Neil Swarbrick (Lancashire)

Swansea (19) v Watford (10)

Swansea striker Fernando Llorente returns after missing the last two games with rib and knee injuries, but winger Jefferson Montero is still sidelined with a calf problem. Modou Barrow has recovered from a knock which forced him off during last weekend’s 3-2 defeat at Arsenal and is available for new manager Bob Bradley’s first game at the Liberty Stadium.

Watford record signing Isaac Success remains doubtful after suffering another leg muscle problem. Jerome Sinclair should beat his hamstring injury to contest selection, but Craig Cathcart is another doubt with a groin problem and Daryl Janmaat is still missing with a shoulder issue.

Last season: Swansea 1 Watford 0, Watford 1 Swansea 0

Last five league matches: Swansea D L L L L; Watford W W L D W

Top scorers: Leroy Fer (Swansea) 4; Etienne Capoue (Watford) 4

Match odds: H 5-4 A 11-5 D 23-10

Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire)

West Ham (15) v Sunderland (20)

West Ham are without Aaron Cresswell through suspension following his controversial red card against Crystal Palace. Fellow left-back Arthur Masuaku (knee) is still sidelined, along with right-back Sam Byram (hamstring), winger Gokhan Tore (thigh) and strikers Andy Carroll (knee) and Diafra Sakho (back). But club-record signing Andre Ayew has an outside chance of making the squad after recovering from the thigh injury he suffered on the opening day of the season.

Sunderland defenders Lamine Kone and Patrick van Aanholt are fit. Kone missed last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at Stoke with a hamstring problem, while Van Aanholt lasted just 40 minutes before having to leave the field with an adductor strain. Goalkeeper Vito Mannone (fractured elbow) and midfielder Sebastian Larsson (knee) are back in light training, while winger Adnan Januzaj is expected to join them next week and Jason Denayer, Jan Kirchhoff and Lee Cattermole are not far behind, leaving striker Fabio Borini (groin) as the only long-term absentee.

Last season: West Ham 1 Sunderland 0, Sunderland 2 West Ham 2

Last five league matches: West Ham L L L D W; Sunderland L L L D L

Top scorers: Michail Antonio (West Ham) 5; Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 4

Match odds: H 8-11 A 7-2 D 14-5

Referee: Robert Madley (West Yorkshire)

SUNDAY

Chelsea (5) v Man Utd (7)

Chelsea will make a late decision over whether to field Willian following the death of his mother. Oscar has also been away following a family bereavement. Defender John Terry could return after another full week of training following an ankle injury. Midfielder Cesc Fabregas (thigh) and defender Branislav Ivanovic (unspecified) are out, while defender Kurt Zouma (knee) is set to return to first-team training next week.

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling will be assessed after coming off at half-time in Thursday’s Europa League victory over Fenerbahce due to a minor muscular injury. Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho on Thursday said playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan will be ”ready very soon to play” having recovered from a thigh injury.

Last season: Chelsea 1 Man Utd 1, Man Utd 0 Chelsea 0

Last five league matches: Chelsea D L L W W; Man Utd L L W D D

Top scorers: Diego Costa (Chelsea) 7; Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Man Utd) 6

Match odds: H 23-20 A 23-10 D 12-5

Referee: Martin Atkinson (W Yorkshire)

Man City (1) v Southampton (8)

Manchester City will be without both of their senior right-backs, with Pablo Zabaleta out following the blow to the foot that forced him off at Barcelona in midweek and Bacary Sagna still sidelined with a hamstring injury. Captain Vincent Kompany (groin) could again be doubtful after being unable to feature at the Nou Camp. The fitness of midfielder Fabian Delph remains unclear after a muscle problem. Manager Pep Guardiola will keep faith in goalkeeper Claudio Bravo despite his red card in the Champions League defeat.

Southampton striker Shane Long is out after suffering a hamstring injury during Thursday night’s Europa League defeat at Inter Milan. Full-backs Ryan Bertrand, Matt Targett and Cedric Soares will be assessed after missing the San Siro trip. Nathan Redmond returns to the squad after being rested.

Last season: Southampton 4 Man City 2, Man City 3 Southampton 1

Last five league matches: Man City W W W L D; Southampton L W W D W

Top scorers: Sergio Aguero (Man City) 11; Charlie Austin (Southampton) 7

Match odds: H 1-2 A 5-1 D 17-5

Referee: Mark Clattenburg (Tyne & Wear)