The weekend’s Premier League team news

SATURDAY

Arsenal (3) v Swansea (17)

Olivier Giroud (toe) and Aaron Ramsey (hamstring) were expected to be available after the international break but manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed they are still short of match fitness. Francis Coquelin is fit, as is Mesut Ozil, but the game comes too early for Carl Jenkinson (knee) to be involved, with Per Mertesacker and Danny Welbeck (both knee) further away from a return.

Swansea are set to start the Bob Bradley era without Fernando Llorente and Jefferson Montero. Spain striker Llorente missed Francesco Guidolin’s final game against Liverpool two weeks ago with rib and knee injuries, while Ecuador winger Montero has been troubled by a calf problem. Bradley has Federico Fernandez available for his Premier League bow with the Argentina central defender fit again after a groin injury.

Last season: Arsenal 1 Swansea 2, Swansea 0 Arsenal 3

Last five league matches: Arsenal W W W W W; Swansea L D L L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Theo Walcott & Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 5; Leroy Fer (Swansea) 4

Match odds: H 1-4 A 11-1 D 9-2

Referee: Jon Moss (West Yorkshire)

Bournemouth (13) v Hull (15)

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says he has a number of unnamed players carrying “serious injuries” following the international break. Harry Arter (groin strain) and Marc Pugh (hamstring) have been struggling with injuries but are expected to be included in the squad.

Hull striker Dieumerci Mbokani will miss out due to a hamstring injury sustained on international duty with DR Congo, so Abel Hernandez is expected to return to the starting line-up. Defender Ahmed Elmohamady will return to contention after his one-game ban, while captain Michael Dawson, yet to appear this season due to knee ligament damage, continues to work his way back to full fitness and is scheduled to appear for the under-21s on Friday night.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Bournemouth D W L W D; Hull L D L L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Joshua King & Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) 2; Robert Snodgrass (Hull) 4

Match odds: H 5-6 A 18-5 D 13-5

Referee: Lee Mason (Lancashire)

Chelsea (7) v Leicester (12)

John Terry has recovered from an ankle injury and is in contention to return to Chelsea’s starting XI. The Blues captain could form part of a defensive back three, with Branislav Ivanovic likely to miss out again after being dropped for the win at Hull prior to the international break. Willian is absent, on compassionate leave following the death of his mother, while defender Kurt Zouma continues his rehabilitation from his long-term knee injury.

Leicester midfielder Danny Drinkwater was not available for selection for England’s recent World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovenia as he had a groin injury but he has since resumed training and will be assessed on Friday. Nampalys Mendy has been absent since limping off during the goalless home draw with Arsenal on August 20 but it seems his ankle injury is likely to keep him on the sidelines for another week.

Last season: Chelsea 1 Leicester 1, Leicester 2 Chelsea 1

Last five league matches: Chelsea W D L L W; Leicester W L W L D

Top scorers (all competitions): Diego Costa (Chelsea) 6; Islam Slimani & Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 3

Match odds: H 4-7 A 9-2 D 16-5

Referee: Andre Marriner (West Midlands)

Crystal Palace (8) v West Ham (18)

Crystal Palace’s Scott Dann remains unavailable as the captain and central defender is still recovering from a hamstring strain. James Tomkins is expected to start in his place against his former club alongside Damien Delaney. Manager Alan Pardew hopes Dann will be fit for next Saturday’s trip to Leicester, but beyond him his only absentees are Pape Souare, who fractured his thigh and jaw, and Jonathan Benteke, who has an injured knee.

Left-back Aaron Cresswell is in the West Ham squad for the first time this season after recovering from a knee injury sustained in pre-season, and he is joined by midfielder Havard Nordtveit and striker Jonathan Calleri who have shaken off minor niggles. Summer signing Gokhan Tore (thigh) and right-back Sam Byram (hamstring) have replaced them in the treatment room while Andy Carroll, Andre Ayew, Arthur Masuaku and Diafra Sakho are still unavailable.

Last season: West Ham 2 Crystal Palace 2, Crystal Palace 1 West Ham 3

Last five league matches: Crystal Palace D W W W D; West Ham L L L L D

Top scorers (all competitions): Christian Benteke & Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) 3; Michail Antonio (West Ham) 5

Match odds: H 23-20 A 12-5 D 23-10

Referee: Martin Atkinson (West Yorkshire)

Manchester City (1) v Everton (5)

Forwards Raheem Sterling (calf) and Kevin De Bruyne (hamstring) could come into contention after both trained this week, while captain Vincent Kompany (groin) could also feature in the near future. Midfielder Fabian Delph could also be back in consideration after a knock but right-back Bacary Sagna is out until next month with a hamstring injury sustained on international duty.

Everton have striker Romelu Lukaku and defenders Phil Jagielka and Leighton Baines fit. Lukaku reported an issue with his thigh after Belgium’s World Cup qualifier last week but has now recovered while Jagielka, who pulled out of England’s squad with a similar problem, and Baines, who missed the last two matches with a hamstring strain, are also ready for action. Midfielder Darron Gibson (groin) is fit again but winger Aaron Lennon is a doubt with a minor knock, while a late decision will be taken on James McCarthy after he played almost two full matches for the Republic of Ireland having not featured since late August because of groin surgery.

Last season: Man City 0 Everton 0, Everton 0 Man City 2

Last five league matches: Man City W W W W L; Everton W W W L D

Top scorers (all competitions): Sergio Aguero (Man City) 11; Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 5

Match odds: H 9-4 A 6-1 D 19-5

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)

Stoke (19) v Sunderland (20)

Stoke midfielder Joe Allen is a doubt for the contest having missed Wales’ 1-1 draw with Georgia last weekend due to a hamstring problem. Full-back Glen Johnson will definitely not feature having been ruled out for at least three to four weeks because of a thigh injury.

Defenders Lamine Kone (hamstring) and Jason Denayer (adductor) are doubts for Sunderland while midfielder Lee Cattermole is out having had an epidural and an injection in his hip to address pain in his legs.

Last season: Stoke 1 Sunderland 1, Sunderland 2 Stoke 0

Last five league matches: Stoke L L L D D; Sunderland D L L L D

Top scorers (all competitions): Peter Crouch (Stoke) 3; Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 4

Match odds: H 21-20 A 13-5 D 12-5

Referee: Mike Jones (Cheshire)

West Brom (9) v Tottenham (2)

West Brom’s Venezuelan striker Salomon Rondon only returned from international duty on Thursday and Baggies boss Tony Pulis will assess him for fatigue, while midfielder Darren Fletcher suffered a dead leg when he was away with Scotland and he too will be monitored. If Rondon is not fit, Pulis must decide whether to give Wales forward Hal Robson-Kanu his first start or play Saido Berahino against the club who made several attempts to buy him in successive transfer windows.

Mousa Dembele is struggling with a foot injury. Dembele had just recovered from a hamstring strain when his left foot was stamped on in training and the Belgian is now a doubt for this weekend’s trip to the Hawthorns. Harry Kane remains sidelined with an ankle ligament injury while the likes of Son Heung-min and Erik Lamela will be assessed following long excursions on international duty.

Last season: Tottenham 1 West Brom 1, West Brom 1 Tottenham 1

Last five league matches: West Brom D L W D D; Tottenham D W W W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Salomon Rondon & Nacer Chadli (West Brom) 3; Son Heung-min (Tottenham) 7

Match odds: H 4-1 A 3-4 D 11-4

Referee: Kevin Friend (Leicestershire)

SUNDAY

Middlesbrough (16) v Watford (11)

Middlesbrough head coach Aitor Karanka has seen all his international players return unscathed. Only skipper Grant Leadbitter remains on the sidelines as he works his way back to full fitness following hernia surgery.

Defender Miguel Britos is expected to be available following a groin injury for Watford. Younes Kaboul could continue in central defence as Craig Cathcart remains out with a groin injury, while midfielder Valon Behrami is a minor doubt with an undisclosed knock. Forward Isaac Success, who scored his first Watford goal prior to the international break, could be handed his first start. Daryl Janmaat (shoulder) is still out.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Middlesbrough D L L L D; Watford L W W L D

Top scorers (all competitions): Christian Stuani (Middlesbrough) 3; Etienne Capoue (Watford) 4

Match odds: H 23-20 A 12-5 D 23-10

Referee: Roger East (Wiltshire)

Southampton (10) v Burnley (14)

Southampton full-backs Ryan Bertrand and Cedric are unavailable as they recover from hamstring and ankle injuries respectively meaning Matt Targett and Cuco Martina are expected to come in. Shane Long is close to a return, also from a hamstring problem, and Jay Rodriguez could also feature after overcoming a groin strain.

Burnley are crossing their fingers that goalkeeper Tom Heaton is fit to face Southampton. Heaton withdrew from the England squad last week due to a calf problem and is touch and go, with veteran Paul Robinson standing by. Striker Andre Gray serves the third game of a four-match ban for historic social media posts but there are no other concerns.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Southampton D L W W D; Burnley L D L W L

Top scorers (all competitions): Charlie Austin (Southampton) 5; Steven Defour, Andre Gray, Jeff Hendrick, Michael Keane & Sam Vokes (Burnley) 1

Match odds: H 4-11 A 17-2 D 4-1

Referee: Mike Dean (Wirral)

MONDAY

Liverpool (4) v Manchester United (6)

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana remains a doubt after the England international sustained a groin strain in the win at Swansea just before the international break. Georginio Wijnaldum returned from Holland duty with a hip problem but has not yet been ruled out, while defenders Nathaniel Clyne and Dejan Lovren, who both withdrew from their respective international squads with injuries, are fit.

Jose Mourinho will have both Luke Shaw and Henrikh Mkhitaryan available at Anfield. Left-back Shaw has missed United’s previous four fixtures with a groin strain while a thigh problem has kept Mkhitaryan sidelined since the Manchester derby on September 10. Defender Phil Jones (knee) is the only definite absentee while England captain Wayne Rooney, dropped from the Three Lions’ starting line-up in midweek, may have to make do with a fourth successive game among United’s replacements.

Last season: Liverpool 0 Man Utd 1, Man Utd 3 Liverpool 1

Last five league matches: Liverpool D W W W W; Man Utd W L L W D

Top scorers (all competitions): James Milner, Roberto Firmino & Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) 4; Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Man Utd) 6

Match odds: H 11-10 A 13-5 D 5-2

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire)