The weekend’s Premier League team news

SATURDAY (Kick-off 3pm unless stated)

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool (12.30pm)

Dele Alli could return to the Tottenham side after an illness. Captain Hugo Lloris (hamstring) is still out, so Michel Vorm will again deputise in goal, while Mousa Dembele is suspended.

Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho is a doubt with a minor hamstring issue. Emre Can is a doubt with an ankle problem, while striker Divock Origi will be assessed. But defender Joel Matip is pushing for his first league start.

Last season: Liverpool 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Liverpool 0

Last five league matches: Tottenham Hotspur D L L D W; Liverpool W D D W L

Top scorers: Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur) 2; Phillippe Coutinho (Liverpool) 2 Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) 2

Match odds: H 11-8 A 19-10 D 12-5

Referee: Robert Madley (West Yorkshire)

Chelsea v Burnley

Chelsea midfielder Willian will have a fitness test on a calf injury. Defender Kurt Zouma remains sidelined with a knee problem, while boss Antonio Conte also has another injury worry, but would not name the player concerned.

Burnley look set to recall captain Tom Heaton, record signing Steven Defour and striker Andre Gray. Neither forward Ashley Barnes (hamstring) nor Liverpool loanee Jon Flanagan are ready to feature, though.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Chelsea L D D W W; Burnley W W W L W

Top scorers: Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea) 3; Sam Vokes (Burnley) 1 Andre Gray (Burnley) 1 Steven Defour (Burnley) 1

Match odds: H 2-7 A 11-1 D 4-1

Referee: Mark Clattenburg (Tyne & Wear)

Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth

Goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey and midfielder Joe Ledley are injury doubts for Palace, so Steve Mandanda could make his Premier League debut between the posts. Christian Benteke remains short of match fitness and will probably start on the bench.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bournemouth have no fresh injury concerns, with Harry Arter back in the squad after serving a one-match suspension.

Last season: Crystal Palace 1 AFC Bournemouth 2 AFC Bournemouth 0 Crystal Palace 0

Last five league matches: Crystal Palace L W L L L; AFC Bournemouth L D L L L

Top scorers: Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) 1 Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) 1; Adam Smith (AFC Bournemouth) 1

Match odds: H 5-4 A 23-10 D 11-5

Referee: Mike Dean (Wirral)

Everton v Stoke

Everton will without Seamus Coleman, who is still recovering from an ankle injury. Ashley Williams and Yannick Bolasie should get first league starts, but James McCarthy, Tom Cleverley and Darron Gibson all have minor knocks.

Stoke winger Xherdan Shaqiri could return for Stoke after missing the last two games with a calf injury. But goalkeeper Jack Butland (ankle) and defender Glen Johnson (thigh) are still not fit, meaning Peter Crouch could keep his place.

Last season: Stoke 0 Everton 3 Everton 3 Stoke 4

Last five league matches: Everton L L W D W; Stoke D L W D L

Top scorers: Ross Barkley (Everton) 2 Arouna Kone (Everton) 2; Peter Crouch (Stoke) 3

Match odds: H 3-4 A 15-4 D 13-5

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)

Leicester v Swansea

Nampalys Mendy is out for Leicester after suffering an ankle injury against Arsenal, meaning Andy King is set to start. Jeff Schlupp is a doubt with a muscle injury.

Neil Taylor will be missing for the Swans as he has opted to play in an under-23 fixture on Friday night to build fitness. Record signing Borja Baston remains out with a thigh injury, while Scotland Under-21 striker Oliver McBurnie has been added to the squad.

Last season: Leicester 4 Swansea 0 Swansea 0 Leicester 3

Last five league matches: Leicester D W D L D; Swansea W W D W L

Top scorers: Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 1 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester) 1 ; Oliver McBurnie (Swansea) 2

Match odds: H 4-5 A 19-5 D 12-5

Referee: Roger East (Wiltshire)

Southampton v Sunderland

Ryan Bertrand is poised for his first competitive Southampton appearance under new boss Claude Puel after recovering from knee trouble. Oriol Romeu has shaken off the knock he suffered in the 2-0 defeat at Manchester United, but Jeremy Pied is out.

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is in line to start, with Vito Mannone ruled out with damaged elbow ligaments. John O’Shea (hip), Lamine Kone (back), Fabio Borini (toe) and Jeremain Lens (foot) are being assessed and Javier Manquillo could feature for the first time. Jan Kirchhoff, Billy Jones, Lee Cattermole and Sebastian Larsson remain out.

Last season: Southampton 1 Sunderland 1 Sunderland 0 Southampton 1

Last five league matches: Southampton W W W D L; Sunderland W W D L L

Top scorers: Nathan Redmond (Southampton) 1 ; Patrick Van Aanholt (Sunderland) 1 Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 1

Match odds: H 8-13 A 5-1 D 13-5

Referee: Lee Mason (Lancashire)

Watford v Arsenal

Watford’s new signings Daryl Janmaat, Younes Kaboul and Roberto Pereyra are unlikely to start, with manager Walter Mazzarri is not expected to ring the changes.

Mesut Ozil could be set for his first start of the season for Arsenal, but Olivier Giroud is unlikely to be recalled. Aaron Ramsey (hamstring), Alex Iwobi (thigh), Per Mertesacker, Danny Welbeck and Carl Jenkinson (all knee) are still missing.

Last season: Arsenal 4 Watford 0 Watford 0 Arsenal 3

Last five league matches: Watford L L D D L; Arsenal W D W L D

Top scorers: Etienne Capoue (Watford) 2; Serge Gnabry (Arsenal) 6

Match odds: H 18-5 A 8-11 D 11-4

ADVERTISEMENT

Referee: Kevin Friend (Leicestershire)

Hull v Man Utd (5.30pm)

Hull defender Harry Maguire is in contention for his first league appearance of the season following an ankle problem, while midfielder Jake Livermore could start in central defence alongside Curtis Davies.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho looks set to have a full squad to choose from. Jesse Lingard has missed the last two games, but has returned to training.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Hull W L W W W; Man Utd W L W W W

Top scorers: Adama Diomande (Hull) 3; Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Man Utd) 4

Match odds: H 6-1 A 1-2 D 3-1

Referee: Jon Moss (W Yorkshire)

SUNDAY

West Brom v Middlesbrough (1.30pm)

West Brom defender Kane Wilson could become the first player born in the 21st century to feature in the Premier League, with Brendan Galloway doubtful because of a hamstring injury. Chris Brunt is still out with a knee problem.

Middlesbrough are without a specialist left-back, with George Friend (calf), Fabio da Silva (knee) and James Husband (dislocated shoulder) all out. Goalkeeper Victor Valdes and midfielder Marten de Roon (both hamstring) are also out, but defender Bernardo Espinosa is fit.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: West Brom L D D W L; Middlesbrough D D D D W

Top scorers: Gareth McAuley (West Brom) 2; Christian Stuani (Middlesbrough) 2

Match odds: H 8-5 A 2-1 D 19-10

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire)

Man City v West Ham (4pm)

New Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo will not go straight into the team, meaning Willy Caballero is expected to start again ahead of Joe Hart. Striker Kelechi Iheanacho has been cleared of serious injury, but captain Vincent Kompany, right-back Bacary Sagna and midfielders Leroy Sane and Ilkay Gundogan are not yet fit.

Dimitri Payet and Manuel Lanzini could return from injury and skipper Mark Noble has shaken off a knock, but Havard Nordtveit has joined Andy Carroll, Andre Ayew, Aaron Cresswell, Sofiane Feghouli and Diafra Sakho on the sidelines. The Hammers hope to sign Simone Zaza before the weekend.

Last season: West Ham 2 Man City 2 Man City 1 West Ham 2

Last five league matches: Man City L D D W W; West Ham L W L L W

Top scorers: Sergio Aguero (Man City) 6; Jonathan Calleri (West Ham) 4

Match odds: H 1-3 A 8-1 D 4-1

Referee: Andre Marriner (West Midlands)