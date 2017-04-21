The weekend’s Premier League and FA Cup team news

SATURDAY [all kick off at 3pm]

Bournemouth (16) v Middlesbrough (19)

Bournemouth will make a late call on midfielder Dan Gosling as he recovers from a knee problem. Jack Wilshere is out for the season after suffering a fractured leg at Tottenham, so Lewis Cook could be drafted into the side.

Calum Chambers was ineligible to play against parent club Arsenal having been missing with a foot injury since February, but has trained this week and could be involved. Fabio (knee) and Rudy Gestede (foot) also hope to prove their fitness, but Victor Valdes (ribs) and Grant Leadbitter (hamstring) are out.

Last season: No Corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Bournemouth W D D L L; Middlesbrough L D L D L

Top scorers: Joshua King (Bournemouth) 13; Alvaro Negredo (Middlesbrough) 9

Match odds: H 8-11 A 7-2 D 11-4

Referee: Graham Scott (Oxfordshire)

Hull (17) v Watford (10)

Hull manager Marco Silva will pick from an unchanged squad, with Abel Hernandez and Ahmed Elmohamady pushing for recalls after starting on the bench at Stoke. Omar Elabdellaoui’s back problem will keep him on the sidelines once again.

Watford will have Miguel Britos available again after a two-match suspension. Defender Craig Cathcart has been carrying a knee problem and is not expected to feature. Younes Kaboul (hamstring), Roberto Pereyra (knee) and Ben Watson (groin) are unlikely to return.

Last season: No Corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Hull L W W L L; Watford L W W L W

Top scorers: Oumar Niasse (Hull) 5, Abel Hernandez (Hull) 5; Troy Deeney (Watford) 10

Match odds: H 10-11 A 3-1 D 5-2

Referee: Robert Madley (West Yorkshire)

Swansea (18) v Stoke (11)

Wayne Routledge misses out for Swansea with a hernia problem which may require surgery. Jack Cork is also absent again with an ankle injury, while a late decision will be made on striker Fernando Llorente, who has been troubled by ankle and leg injuries in recent weeks.

Stoke boss Mark Hughes is hopeful of having midfield duo Joe Allen (hamstring) and Glenn Whelan (virus) available. Jon Walters’ knee issue is being monitored but he should be fine to be involved. Hughes has said there is “a possibility” fit-again goalkeeper Jack Butland will play.

Last season: Stoke 2 Swansea 2, Swansea 0 Stoke 1

Last five league matches: Swansea L D L L L; Stoke L L L L W

Top scorers: Fernando Llorente (Swansea) 11; Peter Crouch (Stoke) 8

Match odds: H 5-4 A 11-5 D 23-10

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)

West Ham (13) v Everton (7)

Andy Carroll and Sam Byram are the latest additions to West Ham’s absentee list. Striker Carroll is out with a recurrence of a groin injury and right-back Byram is suspended following his red card at Sunderland last weekend. Captain Mark Noble completes a two-match ban.

Everton’s on-loan striker Enner Valencia is ineligible to face his parent club. James McCarthy may not feature again this season as he continues to struggle with a hamstring problem. Mo Besic (knee) will play his second match for the Under-23s on Friday as he steps up his comeback.

Last season: Everton 2 West Ham 3, West Ham 1 Everton 1

Last five league matches: West Ham L L L W D; Everton W L D W W

Top scorers: Robert Snodgrass (West Ham) 9, Michail Antonio (West Ham) 9; Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 25

Match odds: H 17-10 A 6-5 D 5-2

Referee: Roger East (Wiltshire)

SUNDAY

Burnley (14) v Man Utd (5) (kick off: 2.15pm)

Burnley are waiting on the outcome of Joey Barton’s FA hearing in relation to alleged betting offences as he could be handed a ban. Sam Vokes (hamstring) and Scott Arfield (knee) are both doubts but Johann Berg Gudmundsson (knee) could come back into the squad.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo are set to miss out for Manchester United after sustaining knee injuries against Anderlecht. Ibrahimovic landed awkwardly after defender Rojo was taken off on a stretcher. David De Gea looks set to replace Sergio Romero in goal.

Last season: No Corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Burnley D L W D L; Man Utd W D D W W

Top scorers: Andre Gray (Burnley) 9; Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Man Utd) 28

Match odds: H 6-1 A 8-15 D 11-4

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire)

Liverpool (3) v Crystal Palace (15) (kick off: 4.30pm)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is awaiting updates on the fitness of defenders Joel Matip and Ragnar Klavan and midfielder Lucas Leiva. The German faces the prospect of giving 19-year-old centre-back Joe Gomez his first Premier League start since September 2015.

Crystal Palace are without central defender Mamadou Sakho because the terms of his loan deal mean he is ineligible to face his parent club, meaning fit-again James Tomkins is expected to return to the starting XI.

Last season: Crystal Palace 1 Liverpool 2, Liverpool 1 Crystal Palace 2

Last five league matches: Liverpool D W D W W; Crystal Palace W W L W D

Top scorers: Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 13; Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) 14

Match odds: H 1-2 A 5-1 D 10-3

Referee: Andre Marriner (West Midlands)

FA Cup semi-finals

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur (Saturday, 5.15pm)

Gary Cahill is almost certainly out for Chelsea due to illness. The defender was admitted to hospital this week with gastroenteritis, with Nathan Ake and Kurt Zouma possible replacements. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is available again following an ankle injury.

Tottenham defender Danny Rose has begun training again after missing almost three months with a knee injury but the full-back will not make the Wembley clash. Erik Lamela and Harry Winks are out with hip and ankle injuries respectively.

Top scorers: Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18; Harry Kane (Tottenham) 25

Match odds: H 17-10 A 13-8 D 11-5

Referee: Martin Atkinson (W Yorkshire)

Arsenal v Man City (Sunday, 3.15pm)

Arsenal will be without David Ospina (back), Danny Welbeck (toe), Shkodran Mustafi and Lucas Perez (thigh) for the game, while Jeff Reine-Adelaide (ankle) and Santi Cazorla (Achilles) will not play again this season. Theo Walcott and Hector Bellerin will hope for recalls.

Gabriel Jesus is back in contention for Manchester City but defender John Stones is out. Brazil international Jesus has been sidelined since breaking a bone in his foot in February but returned to training earlier this month. Stones has failed to recover from a muscle injury.

Top scorers: Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 23; Sergio Aguero (Man City) 29

Match odds: H 3-1 A 17-20 D 11-4

Referee: Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire)