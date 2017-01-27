The weekend’s FA Cup fourth round team news

SATURDAY

Blackburn v Blackpool

Ben Marshall will once again be left out of Blackburn’s squad with his future at Ewood Park in doubt. Charlie Mulgrew (groin) has been added to the injury list, though Rovers boss Owen Coyle is hopeful his is not a long-term absence, while Corry Evans’ long-standing groin problem will need to be assessed again.

Blackpool striker Nathan Delfouneso will be unable to feature against one of his former clubs as he is cup-tied. Seasiders boss Gary Bowyer, who will be returning to Ewood Park for the first time since he was sacked as manager, is hopeful one or two of his injury absentees will return.

Top scorers (all competitions): Danny Graham (Blackburn) 11; Kyle Vassell (Blackpool) 11

Match odds: H 4-5 A 16-5 D 11-4

Referee: Peter Bankes (Merseyside)

Burnley v Bristol City

Dean Marney will be missing for Burnley after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament for the second time in two years. The midfielder will not return this season, though Sean Dyche provided positive updates on Jeff Hendrick (back), Scott Arfield and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (both hamstring), with all three possibly in contention to feature.

Bristol City quartet Gary O’Neil (groin), Mark Little (hamstring), Adam Matthews (calf and hamstring) and Korey Smith (hamstring) are all unlikely to feature.

Top scorers (all competitions): Andre Gray (Burnley) 7; Tammy Abraham (Bristol City) 18

Match odds: H 4-6 A 4-1 D 11-4

Referee: Andre Marriner (West Midlands)

Chelsea v Brentford

Asmir Begovic is to start in goal for Chelsea despite a possible move to Bournemouth. Head coach Antonio Conte is expected to rotate his options, so young players Michy Batshuayi, Nathan Ake and Nathaniel Chalobah are likely to feature alongside the likes of Cesc Fabregas. Chelsea club captain John Terry may play, having been sent off in the third-round win over Peterborough, while Branislav Ivanovic could be in contention as doubts continue over his future.

Brentford head coach Dean Smith reported a full contingent trained on Thursday seeking to be selected for Stamford Bridge. Scott Hogan could be left out, given he has not featured for three weeks due to being rested and the speculation over his future.

Top scorers (all competitions): Diego Costa (Chelsea) 15; Scott Hogan (Brentford) 14

Match odds: H 2-11 A 12-1 D 6-1

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)

Crystal Palace v Manchester City

Crystal Palace will remain without Wilfried Zaha and Bakary Sako despite their return from the African Nations Cup. Saturday’s fixture is likely to prove too soon for both forwards, worsening manager Sam Allardyce’s options with Scott Dann and Julian Speroni also absent owing to hamstring and knee injuries respectively. Fraizer Campbell and Steve Mandanda have returned to training.

Vincent Kompany and Gabriel Jesus could both start for Manchester City. Captain Kompany is in contention after recovering from the knee injury that has sidelined him for the past two months while striker Jesus is in line for a full debut following his £27million move from Palmeiras. Second-choice goalkeeper Willy Caballero will play as Claudio Bravo is rested but midfielder Fernandinho is still missing as he completes a four-match ban.

Top scorers (all competitions): Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) 10; Sergio Aguero (Man City) 18

Match odds: H 5-1 A 1-2 D 10-3

Referee: Mike Jones (Cheshire)

Lincoln v Brighton

Sam Habergham is an injury doubt for Lincoln as he suffered a dead leg last weekend. Right-back Sean Long has filled in as Habergham was absent for the first time this season. On-loan Brighton winger Joe Ward is not eligible to play against his parent club.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton made 11 changes in the last round against MK Dons and could do the same again. Striker Glenn Murray is available after suspension but is unlikely to be among those thrown in.

Top scorers (all competitions): Nathan Arnold & Matt Rhead (Lincoln) 11; Glenn Murray (Brighton) 15

Match odds: H 15-4 A 3-4 D 13-5

Referee: Andrew Madley (West Yorkshire)

Liverpool v Wolves

Liverpool are set to be without Adam Lallana. The forward needed stitches in a cut suffered against Southampton in midweek and is unlikely to be risked but full-back Nathaniel Clyne is poised to return. Boss Jurgen Klopp will make several changes but is likely to name a more experienced line-up than for the third-round tie with Plymouth.

Carl Ikeme is banned after Wolves failed to get his appeal for his red card at Norwich overturned. Andy Lonergan or Harry Burgoyne are in line to deputise but Mike Williamson is out of the game with a groin injury.

Top scorers (all competitions): Roberto Firmino & Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 9; Helder Costa (Wolves) 9

Match odds: H 1-4 A 10-1 D 5-1

Referee: Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire)

Middlesbrough v Accrington

Middlesbrough defender Calum Chambers will miss out due to a foot injury. Chambers, who is at Boro on loan from Arsenal, has suffered a stress fracture which could sideline him for several weeks. Midfielder Gaston Ramirez, the subject of a rejected transfer bid from Premier League champions Leicester, is also sidelined with a knee problem. Antonio Barragan continues his recovery from a hamstring problem and fellow defender Daniel Ayala completes a three-match ban, but new arrivals Rudy Gestede and Patrick Bamford are in contention to start.

Accrington will be missing two men through suspension, Matty Pearson and Scott Brown. Otherwise, Stanley boss John Coleman looks set to have a full squad to choose from.

Top scorers (all competitions): Alvaro Negredo (Middlesbrough) 6; Billy Kee (Accrington) 9

Match odds: H 2-7 A 9-1 D 9-2

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire)

Oxford v Newcastle

Striker Toni Martinez could make his debut for Oxford after joining from West Ham. But boss Michael Appleton may well decide to stick with the team that beat Rochdale 4-0 in League One last weekend. Defenders Christian Ribeiro and Sam Long are back in training after lengthy injury absences.

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez will use the depth of his squad once again. Goalkeeper Rob Elliot is in contention after recovering from a knee injury and central defender Grant Hanley is in line for another start. Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic could return after having stitches removed from a knee injury while midfielder Jack Colback is hoping to be available after an illness.

Top scorers (all competitions): Kane Hemmings (Oxford) 12; Dwight Gayle (Newcastle) 20

Match odds: H 4-1 A 8-13 D 16-5

Referee: David Coote (Nottinghamshire)

Rochdale v Huddersfield

Rochdale boss Keith Hill is still without Steve Davies, Josh Lillis, Matty Lund, Joe Thompson, Ollie Rathbone and Joe Bunney — all of whom missed last week’s 4-0 home defeat to Oxford. But Keith Keane is set to make a timely return after serving a suspension for his recent sending-off at Southend. Midfielder Peter Vincenti should also feature after overcoming an ankle problem and playing half the game as a substitute last week.

Huddersfield manager David Wagner hopes to have defender Chris Lowe and midfielder Rajiv van la Parra (both illness) available. German forward Collin Quaner could make his debut for the club.

Top scorers (all competitions): Ian Henderson (Rochdale) 12; Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield) 9

Match odds: H 11-5 A 6-5 D 12-5

Referee: Oliver Langford (West Midlands)

Southampton v Arsenal

Southampton will be without Virgil van Dijk, James Ward-Prowse and Jay Rodriguez against the Gunners. Defender Van Dijk, who sustained an ankle injury last Sunday, is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after missing Saints’ EFL Cup win at Liverpool on Wednesday while striker Rodriguez suffered a knock to his ankle at Anfield and was forced off at half-time. Ward-Prowse also hobbled off in the same game and Saturday’s game comes too soon for the midfielder, while defender Florin Gardos is edging closer to a return to action after taking part in training this week but is still short of match fitness.

Arsenal welcome Theo Walcott back into their squad. The England international has been struggling with a calf problem but is now fit to be in contention, while Per Mertesacker (knee) and Mathieu Debuchy (hamstring) have also returned to full training. Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is likely to rest two or three key players but is without Granit Xhaka, who starts a four-game ban following his red card against Burnley, as well as Mohamed Elneny (international duty) and Santi Cazorla (Achilles).

Top scorers (all competitions): Charlie Austin (Southampton) 9; Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 17

Match odds: H 12-5 A 21-20 D 13-5

Referee: Kevin Friend (Leicestershire)

Tottenham v Wycombe

Tottenham will be without top goalscorer Harry Kane. The England striker is suffering from a minor groin problem but Spurs head coach Mauricio Pochettino is hopeful Kane will be fit for Tuesday’s Premier League meeting with Sunderland. Danny Rose (knee) is also missing, as are defensive duo Jan Vertonghen (ankle) and Toby Alderweireld (hamstring), while Erik Lamela (hip) is still out.

Wycombe will be without midfielder Matt Bloomfield after he sustained an injury to his hamstring. Michael Harriman will be pushing to feature at White Hart Lane after he returned to the bench in Wycombe’s 2-1 win at Mansfield on Tuesday following a groin problem. Dayle Southwell remains on the casualty list with a groin issue.

Top scorers (all competitions): Harry Kane (Tottenham) 15; Scott Kashket (Wycombe) 11

Match odds: H 1-6 A 16-1 D 6-1

Referee: Roger East (Wiltshire)

SUNDAY

Fulham v Hull

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic is weighing up whether to throw new loan signing Thanos Petsos straight into the side. The German-born Greece international defensive midfielder has trained with his new team-mates after moving on loan from Werder Bremen, so could be involved. Forward Floyd Ayite is expected to be involved having returned to London following Togo’s exit from the African Nations Cup. Midfielder Neeskens Kebano, however, remains on international duty with the Democratic Republic of Congo, who have qualified for the quarter-finals in Gabon, while striker Cauley Woodrow and midfielder Lasse Vigen Christensen have both joined Burton on loan for the rest of the season.

Hull head coach Marco Silva expects to select from an unchanged squad. Centre-half Curtis Davies is still sidelined with the hamstring injury that kept him out of Thursday night’s EFL Cup win against Manchester United and midfielder Ryan Mason remains in hospital after fracturing his skull in last Sunday’s defeat at Chelsea. Silva, who made seven changes as his side bowed out of the EFL Cup 3-2 on aggregate, confirmed he will be rotating his squad again in a bid to rest several players.

Top scorers (all competitions): Chris Martin (Fulham) 9; Robert Snodgrass (Hull) 9

Match odds: H 21-20 A 12-5 D 13-5

Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire)

Manchester United v Wigan

Number one goalkeeper David de Gea will be rested for United. Sergio Romero will start, but manager Jose Mourinho plans to name a “good team” against the Latics. Eric Bailly is returning from the African Nations Cup after the Ivory Coast’s early exit, while Luke Shaw is pushing for a first appearance since November 30 after being named among the substitutes at Hull. Anthony Martial has not been in the previous two squads.

Wigan are waiting on the fitness of winger Yanic Wildschut. The Dutchman missed last weekend’s win over Brentford with a hamstring strain and was absent from training during the first half of this week. Alex Gilbey and Reece James are both back in training after lengthy absences but Sunday’s game will come too soon. Jamie Hanson, who joined the club from Derby on Wednesday, is cup-tied but fellow loan signings Callum Connolly, Marcus Browne and Ryan Tunnicliffe are available.

Top scorers (all competitions): Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Man Utd) 19; Will Grigg (Wigan) 7

Match odds: H 1-6 A 14-1 D 6-1

Referee: Neil Swarbrick (Lancashire)

Millwall v Watford

Millwall must again do without defender Shaun Hutchinson because of a calf problem. Centre-back Jake Cooper looks set to retain his place having made a debut in the League One draw at Bradford last weekend. Forward Harry Smith is also not expected to feature after suffering a dead leg when playing for the Lions’ Under 23 side. Midfielder Jed Wallace is also available for the cup tie having moved on loan from Wolves.

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri will ring the changes. M’Baye Niang, who has joined on loan from AC Milan, could feature, but fellow new signing, Argentinian forward Mauro Zarate, is suspended. Jose Holebas serves a two-match ban after collecting his 10th booking of the campaign. Christian Kabasele will be assessed on Saturday, but the game will come too soon for striker Isaac Success (hamstring).

Top scorers (all competitions): Steve Morison (Millwall) 13; Etienne Capoue & Troy Deeney (Watford) 5

Match odds: H 21-10 A 5-4 D 12-5

Referee: Martin Atkinson (West Yorkshire)

Sutton v Leeds

Sutton can welcome back Jamie Collins and Roarie Deacon. Skipper Collins returns to the midfield after completing a two-match ban for collecting 10 bookings. Winger Deacon, who has scored four goals in Sutton’s remarkable run to the fourth round, comes back in after he was left out of the midweek FA Trophy win over Worthing. Deacon has been booked nine times this season and a 10th would have ruled him out of the Leeds game.

Garry Monk is likely to make full use of his squad as Leeds head south. With promotion from the Championship a priority, squad players such as Marcus Antonsson, Matt Grimes, Alex Mowatt and Marco Silvestri could well be drafted in. Full-back Charlie Taylor remains out with an Achilles injury and Hadi Sacko did not recover in time for Wednesday’s clash with Nottingham Forest. The likes of Kyle Bartley, Liam Bridcutt and 20-goal striker Chris Wood could be rested.

Top scorers (all competitions): Roarie Deacon (Sutton) 8; Chris Wood (Leeds) 20

Match odds: H 4-1 A 4-6 D 14-5

Referee: Stuart Attwell (Warwickshire)