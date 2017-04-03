The Morning Sports Briefing

Cream rises to the top, Ken Early on Koeman, Wexford are back and Masters week

Roger Federer poses in front of the Miami Skyline after defeating Rafael Nadal in the men’s final of the Miami Open. Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images

Roger Federer poses in front of the Miami Skyline after defeating Rafael Nadal in the men’s final of the Miami Open. Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images

 

First to rugby this morning and Gerry Thornley reflects on a stunning weekend for Leinster and Munster which saw the cream rise to the top as they both secured Champions Cup semi-final berths.

Both will be underdogs in the last four – Leinster travelling to Clermont and Munster hosting Saracens – but it’s a mark of how far Irish rugby has come in the last year that they are even there.

Reflecting on it all Joey Carbery was very calm and collected, saying that Leinster were particularly sharp in training this week. Meanwhile, Peter O’Mahony was looking to past glories with Munster as inspiration for the final surge.

On to soccer and the fallout in the Ronald Koeman/FAI/Martin O’Neill row continues with Ken Early writing that the Dutch manager should perhaps have offered a better assessment of Ross Barkley’s two-footed challenge on Dejan Lovren in Saturday’s Merseyside derby.

Koeman reflected that football was “a man’s sport” – perhaps not the best way to justify a horror challenge when his own Seamus Coleman is facing a year out with a broken leg.

In yesterday’s action Manchester City failed to take advantage in a 2-2 draw with Arsenal while Swansea and Middlesbrough could only manage a point each at the Liberty Stadium.

In GAA it was a big day in the hurling world as Wexford managed to beat Kilkenny for the first time since 2004, and the first time at Nowlan Park since 1957. Malachy Clerkin reflects on a momentous occasion.

Meanwhile, Seán Moran asseses a marathon day in which Dublin’s comeback win over Monaghan set up a final clash with Kerry after they edged past Tyrone.

On to golf and today signals the start of that oh so special week in the calendar - Masters week. Our golf correspondent Philip Reid has touched down at Augusta and writes from the fabled course of the contrasting preparations Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy are taking this year.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.