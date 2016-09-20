The goals keep coming for Liverpool as they ease past Derby

Liverpool eased into the last 16 of the League Cup as the goals continued to flow for Jurgen Klopp’s side with a 3-0 win at Derby.

Ragnar Klavan, Philippe Coutinho and Divock Origi were all on the scoresheet as the Reds took their tally to 19 in seven matches this season.

This was the fourth time they have scored three or more and Klavan was their 10th different scorer, highlighting the work Klopp has done in terms of strengthening the team not just in manpower but in the options available.

In two cup games this season they have racked up eight goals, albeit against SkyBet Championship sides.

The return of Roberto Firmino, who missed the win at Chelsea with a minor groin problem, highlighted how much he oils the wheels in the final third as his link-up play, particularly with Brazil team-mate Coutinho, and ability to run into the spaces was again top drawer.

Goalkeeper Loris Karius made his debut as one of seven changes from Friday’s win at Chelsea but, even with no Daniel Sturridge in the squad, it was by no means a weakened side.

Derby captain Richard Keogh made a hash of trying to clear Coutinho’s corner and Klavan reacted quickest to stab home from close range.

In the second period the fit-again Firmino played an exquisitely-weighted return pass to his Brazilian team-mate whose low finish effectively ended the game as a contest.

All doubt was extinguished five minutes later when Origi smashed home an angled drive from Coutinho’s through-ball after Firmino won the ball back on the edge of Derby’s penalty area.

Meanwhile Everton were dumped out of the League Cup by second-tier Norwich City as the Premier League club’s former striker Steven Naismith returned to torment his old employers with the first goal in a 2-0 third-round victory.

Denmark striker Nicklas Bendtner lined up for Nottingham Forest against his old club, but it was Arsenal’s new arrivals who shone.

Granit Xhaka rifled in the opener from distance and Lucas Perez scored a penalty and a fine individual goal. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain netted the fourth goal in stoppage time.

While Simon Makienok bagged a hat-trick as his Preston North End team edged Bournemouth 3-2 after extra-time.

Newcastle United progressed with a 2-0 victory at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers, having lost to the same side by the same scoreline in the Championship on Saturday.

Reading won 2-1 away to Brighton and Hove Albion and Leeds United beat Blackburn Rovers 1-0 in all second-tier ties.