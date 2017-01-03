Swansea welcome Paul Clement’s reign with victory at Palace

Crystal Palace 1 Swansea 2

Swansea marked Paul Clement’s appointment as their new head coach with a dramatic 2-1 victory at relegation rivals Crystal Palace.

The 44-year-old had been appointed only hours before kick-off and was not officially scheduled to take charge until Saturday at Hull, but he came down to the touchline as goals from Alfie Mawson and Angel Rangel secured only their fourth Premier League win of the season.

Defeat lifted Swansea off the foot of the table and means new Palace manager Sam Allardyce has taken only one point from three games.

Until Rangel’s 88th-minute finish, Wilfried Zaha’s equalising goal came close to giving Allardyce’s own reign some momentum.

Stoke 2 Watford 0

Ryan Shawcross and Peter Crouch scored either side of the interval to earn Stoke a first win in six and pile more misery on Walter Mazzarri’s Watford.

Potters skipper Shawcross, whose last goal came exactly two years and two days earlier, fired past an unconvincing Heurelho Gomes in half-time stoppage time before Crouch benefited from some abject defending from Sebastian Prodl for his 98th Premier League goal shortly after the resumption.

The 2-0 success lifted Mark Hughes’s men up to 11th in the table, above the injury-ravaged Hornets, whose head coach Mazzarri looks under increasing pressure amid fears they could be in the midst of a similar collapse to the one they suffered in the second half of last season.