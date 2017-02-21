Sutton sub goalkeeper investigated for eating a pie

Sutton goalkeeper Wayne Shaw could find himself in hot water with the Football Association after eating a pie during their FA Cup defeat against Arsenal and revealing he knew a bookmaker was offering odds on him to do so.

The 46-year-old, known as the ‘roly-poly goalie’, pulled off the publicity stunt on behalf of a bookmaking company after all three substitutions had been made.

The Gambling Commission are already investigating whether there has been a breach of betting regulations and the FA could yet decide to launch its own proceedings against Shaw.

The Vanarama National League outfit lost 2-0 to Arsenal with Shaw making plenty of headlines in the build-up to the game, although his antics could now prove to sour the occasion for the U’s.

Sutton chairman Bruce Elliott, referring to Shaw, said that the “fame has gone to his head” following the pie-eating stunt while the Gambling Commission announced they will be looking into whether Sun Bets breached their licence requirement.

“Integrity in sport is not a joke and we have opened an investigation to establish exactly what happened,” Richard Watson, the commission’s enforcement and intelligence director, said in a statement.

“As part of that we’ll be looking into any irregularity in the betting market and establishing whether the operator has met its licence requirement to conduct its business with integrity.”

The FA has yet to announce its own intentions to investigate whether the association’s betting rules have been breached by Shaw — who did admit after the game that he believes some people placed money on the 8-1 on offer for him to be shown eating a pie in the dugout during the match.

“A few of the lads said to me earlier on what is going on with the 8-1 about eating a pie,” he said.

“I said ‘I don’t know I have eaten nothing all day so I might give it a go later on’.

“As I say Sun Bets had me at 8-1 to eat a pie. I thought I would give them a bit of banter and let’s do it. All the subs were on and we were 2-0 down.

“I went and got it at half time from the kitchen, I had it all prepared and ready to go. It was meat and potato.

“I think there were a few people (who backed it). Obviously we are not allowed to bet. I think a few of the mates and a few of the fans. It was just a bit of banter for them. It is something to make the occasion as well and you can look back and say it was part of it and we got our ticket money back.”

Wayne Shaw, Sutton United's reserve goalkeeper, eating a pie on the bench might be the greatest thing I've ever seen a footballer do. pic.twitter.com/a3QsNMcR1y — The Peoples Person (@PeoplesPerson_) February 20, 2017

Speaking on Tuesday morning, Elliott said the 20st goalkeeper would need to be brought back down to earth following the stunt.

“If you knew the roly poly goalkeeper you probably wouldn’t be very surprised. But Wayne is a top man,” he told BBC Radio 5Live.

“I didn’t know anything about it. He has got himself in the papers again and the fame obviously has gone to his head a little bit, but we will soon bring him back down to earth, don’t worry about that.

Shaw is also part of the backroom staff at Gander Green Lane, but his pie-eating also left manager Paul Doswell unhappy after a big night in the club’s history.

“Wayne has become a global superstar on the back of being 20 stone,” he said. “He’s made that a chance to get more media coverage off the back of it. It wouldn’t surprise me. I don’t think it shows us in the best light.”

Sun Bets tweeted that it had paid out a “five-figure sum” after Shaw’s pie-eating antics.