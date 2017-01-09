Sutton and Lincoln City given home draw incentive to win replays
Holders Manchester United drawn at home to Wigan Athletic
Theo Robinson of Lincoln City scores his side’s first goal during the FA Cup third- round match against Ipswich Town . Photograph: Alex Morton/Getty Images
Non-league sides Sutton United and Lincoln City will both have home advantage in the FA Cup fourth round provided they win their third-round replays against Wimbledon and Ipswich respectively.
Sutton will welcome Cambridge or Leeds to Gander Green Lane if they see off the Dons at the second attempt, while Lincoln’s reward would be a home clash with Chris Hughton’s Championship promotion chasers Brighton.
Chelsea will face Brentford in a west London derby at Stamford Bridge, holders Manchester United welcome Wigan to Old Trafford and Manchester City travel to face either Crystal Palace or Bolton.
The winners of the replay between Plymouth and Liverpool will face Wolves, who pulled off one of the biggest shocks in round three with their win at Stoke.
FA CUP FOURTH-ROUND DRAW
Tottenham Hotspur v Wycombe Wanderers
Derby County v Leicester City
Oxford United v Newcastle United or Birmingham City
AFC Wimbledon or Sutton United v Cambridge United or Leeds United
Plymouth Argyle or Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Southampton or Norwich City v Arsenal
Lincoln City or Ipswich Town v Brighton
Chelsea v Brentford
Manchester United v Wigan Athletic
Millwall v Watford
Rochdale v Huddersfield Town
Burnley or Sunderland v Fleetwood Town or Bristol City
Blackburn Rovers v Barnsley or Blackpool
Fulham v Hull City
Middlesbrough v Accrington Stanley
Crystal Palace or Bolton Wanderers v Manchester City
Ties to be played January 27-30