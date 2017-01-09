Sutton and Lincoln City given home draw incentive to win replays

Non-league sides Sutton United and Lincoln City will both have home advantage in the FA Cup fourth round provided they win their third-round replays against Wimbledon and Ipswich respectively.

Sutton will welcome Cambridge or Leeds to Gander Green Lane if they see off the Dons at the second attempt, while Lincoln’s reward would be a home clash with Chris Hughton’s Championship promotion chasers Brighton.

Chelsea will face Brentford in a west London derby at Stamford Bridge, holders Manchester United welcome Wigan to Old Trafford and Manchester City travel to face either Crystal Palace or Bolton.

The winners of the replay between Plymouth and Liverpool will face Wolves, who pulled off one of the biggest shocks in round three with their win at Stoke.

FA CUP FOURTH-ROUND DRAW

Tottenham Hotspur v Wycombe Wanderers

Derby County v Leicester City

Oxford United v Newcastle United or Birmingham City

AFC Wimbledon or Sutton United v Cambridge United or Leeds United

Plymouth Argyle or Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Southampton or Norwich City v Arsenal

Lincoln City or Ipswich Town v Brighton

Chelsea v Brentford

Manchester United v Wigan Athletic

Millwall v Watford

Rochdale v Huddersfield Town

Burnley or Sunderland v Fleetwood Town or Bristol City

Blackburn Rovers v Barnsley or Blackpool

Fulham v Hull City

Middlesbrough v Accrington Stanley

Crystal Palace or Bolton Wanderers v Manchester City

Ties to be played January 27-30