Stoke’s £10m bid for Saido Berahino accepted by West Brom
Mark Hughes beats off competition from Watford and West Ham
Stoke have agreed a fee of £10 million with West Bromwich Albion for striker Saido Berahino. Photograph: Daniel Hambury/PA Wire
Stoke have confirmed they have agreed a fee of £10 million (€11.5 million) with West Bromwich Albion for striker Saido Berahino, beating off competition from Watford and West Ham.
Mark Hughes has shown interest in the 23-year-old in the past two transfer windows, although the Stoke manager admitted on Friday morning that his hopes of sealing a transfer were fading.
However, with Berahino’s contract due to expire in the summer and having failed to make a first-team appearance since September, West Brom were keen to resolve the issue before the end of the month and have now accepted a bid of an initial £10 million, with a further £5 million (€5.75 million) potentially due in bonuses.
Berahino will now discuss personal terms with Stoke ahead of his proposed move, with the club hopeful of completing a deal in the next few days.
(Guardian service)