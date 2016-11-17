Steven Gerrard in talks with MK Dons over vacant managerial role

Former Liverpool captain has announced he will not be renewing LA Galaxy contract

Steven Gerrard has held preliminary talks with MK Dons over their vacant manager’s job. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA

MK Dons have held early talks with Steven Gerrard over their vacant managerial position, it is understood.

The 36-year-old announced earlier this week that he will not be renewing his contract with the Los Angeles Galaxy when it expires and his departure from the Major League Soccer outfit was expected after they were eliminated from the post-season play-offs.

Former England and Liverpool captain Gerrard said at the time that he was considering the next stage of his career, and it appears that could now be a first venture into management.

Sky Bet League One side MK Dons have been without a boss since Karl Robinson’s six-year tenure came to an end last month, with the club now residing in 21st place.

It is understood that the Dons, who have also been linked with Frank Lampard and Ryan Giggs, are not close to appointing Gerrard having only held preliminary talks with the Champions League winner.

Both parties are believed to have been in contact with one another as the Dons prepare to travel to face Bristol Rovers with interim boss Richie Barker still very much at the helm.

