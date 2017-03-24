Spurs unconcerned with Pochettino meeting Barcelona president

Club say the pair are close friends after meeting in Barcelona restaurant

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino held a meeting with Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu. Photograph: Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino held a meeting with Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu. Photograph: Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA

 

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino held a meeting with Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu this week.

Pochettino and Bartomeu met at a restaurant in the city, where the Spurs boss still owns a house from his days playing for Espanyol.

Pochettino has been linked with taking over at the Nou Camp after Luis Enrique earlier this month announced his decision to step down in the summer.

Spurs, however, are claiming they were aware of the meeting and insist the pair have long been close friends.

It is not clear whether Pochettino had Tottenham’s blessing to meet Bartomeu but the get-together will do little to dampen speculation about his future.

The Argentinian signed a new five-year contract at White Hart Lane in May but when asked about a move to Barca earlier this month, he passed up the chance to rule it out.

Pochettino was also spotted having lunch with former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson last year before confirming his new deal, although Spurs said they were aware of that meeting too.

Tottenham have made great strides under Pochettino since he arrived from Southampton in 2014.

They sit second in the Premier League table, with 10 games left, and are on course to secure Champions League qualification for a second consecutive year.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.