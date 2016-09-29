Southampton assistant Eric Black to be named in newspaper sting

Southampton have pledged to assist the English Football Association and Premier League after releasing a statement saying assistant manager Eric Black was to be named in the Daily Telegraph’s ongoing investigations into football.

Saints pre-empted the latest round of articles under the strapline ‘Football For Sale’ by saying they had requested details from the Telegraph – a request they said had been turned down.

The club’s statement read: “Southampton Football Club has today been made aware by The Daily Telegraph that, as part of their ongoing investigation, the club’s assistant first team manager Eric Black will feature as part of an article in tomorrow’s paper.

“The club immediately requested to be sent, by The Daily Telegraph, the details of this article, but the newspaper declined to share any further information.

“We have today contacted The FA and The Premier League, and intend to work closely with both bodies on this matter when the facts become clear.

“Southampton Football Club is fully committed to investigating any situation that directly or indirectly relates to our club, employees or the wider community.”

Black was appointed to Southampton’s coaching staff during the summer as assistant to Claude Puel.