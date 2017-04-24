Sheffield United hope to sign Ched Evans before end of season

Player whose rape conviction was quashed in 2016 spent three years at club up to 2012

Ched Evans was released by United in summer 2012 after he was found guilty of raping a 19-year-old woman and sentenced to five years in prison. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty

Sheffield United are hoping to complete a deal to bring striker Ched Evans back to Bramall Lane.

It was reported on Monday that the Chesterfield forward, 28, is expected to have a medical with the Sky Bet League One champions this week.

The Blades refused to comment when contacted by Press Association Sport, but it is understood the club hope to complete a deal before the end of the season.

Evans was released by United in the summer of 2012 after he was found guilty of raping a 19-year-old woman and sentenced to five years in prison.

That conviction was quashed and at a retrial last year, Evans was found not guilty.

The former Manchester City and Wales player signed a one-year deal to join Chesterfield in June 2016 and put pen to paper on a 12-month extension in January.

United offered Evans the use of their training facilities in November 2014 after his release from prison, but the criticism the move attracted forced them to revoke the offer.

Evans, who has scored seven goals in 29 appearances for Chesterfield this season, spent three seasons at Bramall Lane until the summer of 2012, where he scored 48 goals in 113 appearances.

The Blades won the League One title earlier this month, securing promotion back to the Championship for the first time since 2011.

PA

