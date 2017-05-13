Shane Long blazes a penalty over as Southampton win at Boro

Middlesbrough 1 Southampton 2

Southampton snapped a five-game winless streak after goals from Jay Rodriguez and substitute Nathan Redmond gave them a 2-1 win at relegated Middlesbrough in the Premier League on Saturday.

Patrick Bamford scored a consolation goal for Boro, who had already lost any hope of avoiding the drop, after Shane Long missed a penalty for Southampton in an eventful second half.

Rodriguez fired the visitors ahead in the 42nd minute when he swept home a delightful Long cross from 12 metres and Redmond made it 2-0 in the 57th, curling a fine shot into the top left corner after rounding Boro defender Fabio.

Long shaved the bar with his spot kick after he was hauled down by Boro keeper Brad Guzan before the hosts finally gave their suffering fans something to cheer as Bamford pulled one back with a thumping header from a corner.

Bournemouth 2 Burnley 1

Bournemouth climbed into the top half of the Premier League after Joshua King’s late goal sealed a 2-1 victory against Burnley.

On the sun-kissed south coast, Bournemouth opened the scoring when former Burnley winger Junior Stanislas brilliantly controlled a long ball with his chest before sliding a cute finish into the corner in the 25th minute.

Burnley, who have claimed just seven points away from home all season, equalised against the run of play through Sam Vokes’ 83rd-minute header but, with a draw beckoning, King netted his 16th league goal of the season two minutes later to seal a deserved win.

Bournemouth - whose previous highest top-flight finish was 16th a year ago - sit 10th with 45 points from 37 games. Burnley, meanwhile, are five points behind them in 14th.