Sergio Aguero set for ban after FA misconduct charge

The City striker looks likely to miss Manchester derby after elbow on Winston Reid

Jamie Jackson

Sergio Aguero of Manchester City is challenged by Winston Reid of West Ham United during the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium. Photo: Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

Sergio Aguero of Manchester City is challenged by Winston Reid of West Ham United during the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium. Photo: Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

 

Sergio Agüero has been charged with violent misconduct and could miss next month’s derby with Manchester United after the City striker appeared to elbow West Ham’s Winston Reid during the Premier League match on Sunday.

A statement from the FA said: “Sergio Agüero has been charged for an alleged act of violent conduct which was not seen by the match officials but caught on video.

“The Manchester City forward was involved in an incident with West Ham United’s Winston Reid in the 76th minute of the game on Sunday [August 28th 2016]. He has until 6pm on Wednesday August 31st to reply.

“Off the ball incidents which are not seen at the time by the match officials are referred to a panel of three former elite match officials. Each panel member will review the video footage independently of one another to determine whether they consider it a sending-off offence.

“For retrospective action to be taken, and an FA charge to follow, the decision of the panel must be unanimous.”

The incident occurred in the second half of the 3-1 win over West Ham. After Andre Marriner, the referee, did not act the Football Association was able to take retrospective action if the official’s report confirmed he had not seen the alleged elbow.

If found guilty Agüero will receive a three-game ban, meaning in addition to the derby, which is at Old Trafford, the Argentinian will miss the visit of Bournemouth and the trip to Swansea City in the Capital One Cup.

(Guardian service)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.