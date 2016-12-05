Sergio Aguero has been banned for four matches

Fernandinho, who was also sent off against Chelsea, has been banned for three matches

Updated: 17 minutes ago

Sergio Aguero has been banned for four matches, as expected, by the Football Association following his weekend dismissal which prompted a fractious finale to Manchester City’s loss to Chelsea. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA

Sergio Aguero has been banned for four matches, as expected, by the Football Association following his weekend dismissal which prompted a fractious finale to Manchester City’s loss to Chelsea. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA

 

Sergio Aguero has been banned for four matches, as expected, by the Football Association following his weekend dismissal which prompted a fractious finale to Manchester City’s loss to Chelsea.

City striker Aguero was shown a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Chelsea defender David Luiz, which led to a bench-clearing melee at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Fernandinho was also sent off for shoving Cesc Fabregas during the incident, with City’s Brazilian midfielder banned for three matches, as indicated on the disciplinary pages of the FA website.

Premier League leaders Chelsea won the game 3-1 for an eighth successive victory, but both clubs can anticipate FA disciplinary action for a failure to control their players.

Fabregas’ role in Fernandinho’s dismissal could also be scrutinised after it appeared he struck the City man in the face, prompting the Brazil international’s furious reaction.

Disciplinary Aguero’s offence was effectively his second dismissal of the season after he served a three-match ban for violent conduct, issued retrospectively after he was adjudged to have elbowed West Ham’s Winston Reid in August.

The Argentina striker will miss City’s matches with Leicester, Watford, Arsenal and Hull this month. Fernandinho will be available for the Hull game on Boxing Day.

City defender Nicolas Otamendi, meanwhile, received his fifth booking of the season on Saturday to prompt an automatic one-match suspension, so Pep Guardiola will be without three players for Saturday’s trip to Leicester.

The two red cards against Chelsea took City’s number of on-field dismissals to five in the early months of Guardiola’s reign.

Fernandinho and goalkeeper Claudio Bravo were sent off in Champions League action, while Nolito was handed his marching orders in September’s win over Bournemouth.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.