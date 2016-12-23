Schneiderlin to leave Man United as West Brom make bid

Jose Mourinho is prepared to sanction the sale of midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin after confirming the player has told him he wishes to leave Manchester United.

The Frenchman has made only eight appearances in his second season at Old Trafford and Tony Pulis’ West Brom have lodged a club-record bid for him, which is understood to be in the region of £18million.

Everton, managed by Schneiderlin’s ex-Southampton boss Ronald Koeman, could also be tempted when the window reopens next month, and Mourinho admits he will not stand in his player’s way while he remains on the fringes of his squad.

Asked if the 27-year-old had told him he wished to move away, Mourinho replied: “Yeah. (He’s a) great professional, a fantastic boy, very honest, very open and (he) opens his heart a couple of times.

“My answer is simple: if he’s playing regular with me I have the right to say, ‘no way’. If he’s not playing regular I have no right to tell a player that wants to be happy, I have no right to say to a player, ‘you’re going nowhere’.

“My answer was — if the offer is right and our board thinks that the offer is a good offer in relation to the quality of a very good player like Morgan, I would not stop him to go.”