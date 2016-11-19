Séamus Coleman secures point with late goal for Everton

Everton 1 Swansea City 1

Republic of Ireland skipper Séamus Coleman snatched an 89th-minute equaliser as Everton crushed Swansea’s hopes of a first league win since the opening day of the season.

The Welsh club’s long wait for three points goes on after Gylfi Sigurdsson’s penalty was cancelled out after a late defensive lapse from Jordi Amat in the 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.

As a result new manager Bob Bradley became the first Swans manager in the Premier League to fail to win in his first five games, having taken just two points since assuming control.

And, if the American thought things could not get any worse, his side dropped to bottom place after Sunderland’s victory over Hull.

It was cruel on the visitors, who had limited a lacklustre Everton to few chances, but as the second half wore on they invited more pressure and their fragile confidence was eventually exposed.

For 88 minutes it had all looked so much better as Sigurdsson’s penalty capped an uncomfortable few days for Phil Jagielka, one of the players caught up in the furore of England team-mate Wayne Rooney’s late-night drinking while on international duty, as he made the mistake which led to the visitors’ breakthrough.

The option which Jagielka took five minutes before half-time proved calamitous.

Sigurdsson latched on to Modou Barrow’s flick-on to burst into the area and, after he skipped past Jagielka and had Coleman in his sights, the veteran centre back’s clumsy challenge could produce only one outcome.

That the second half produced no better opportunities than what had gone before highlighted Everton’s problems as Swansea, sensing a long-awaited and much-needed three points, dropped deeper and deeper, throwing everything at the ball in a scrappy but effective rearguard action.

Just when they appeared to have held out, Amat’s weak header dropped to Coleman, who nodded a looping effort back past Lukasz Fabianski’s reach.

Sunderland 3 Hull City 0

Victor Anichebe was Sunderland’s hero as they completed back-to-back Premier League victories despite the Stadium of Light briefly failing to live up to its name.

Anichebe’s double after Jermain Defoe had racked up his 150th Premier League goal sealed a priceless win over fellow strugglers Hull and gave the Black Cats, who had Papy Djilobodji sent off for a second bookable offence in stoppage time, renewed hope of dragging themselves out of trouble.

However, they were left sweating when the floodlights went out, prompting a unscheduled nine-minute second-half break.

After order was restored, David Moyes’s side killed off the game through the excellent Anichebe to claim their first three-point haul of the season at home in front of a crowd of 41,271 and ease themselves to within two points of the visitors on a day when the club honoured 80-year-old former Irish international Charlie Hurley, captain of the 1964 promotion team.

Watford 2 Leicester City 1

Fast-starting Watford inflicted Premier League champions Leicester’s sixth defeat of the season with a 2-1 win at Vicarage Road.

Etienne Capoue scored after 33 seconds and Roberto Pereyra’s fine strike after 13 minutes doubled the advantage.

Jamie Vardy was felled for a penalty converted by Riyad Mahrez two minutes later, but the Foxes never really looked like finding an equaliser as Watford responded from the 6-1 loss at Liverpool.

Leicester still have more points than Chelsea, their predecessors as champions, did at the same stage last season. The Blues had 11 after 12 games, but are too close to the drop zone for Claudio Ranieri’s liking.

Stoke City 0 Bournemouth 1

Bournemouth brought a halt to Stoke’s recent revival as a 1-0 win at the bet365 Stadium gave Eddie Howe’s team a first away victory of the season in the Premier League.

Cherries boss Howe wanted his players to show they were a better side than the one which slumped to successive defeats to Middlesbrough and Sunderland prior to the international break and they did just that with a solid and well-drilled performance in the Potteries.

Nathan Ake’s 26th-minute header was enough for all three points as Stoke looked off the pace in the first half. They improved after the break but blew the chance to extend their unbeaten run to seven league matches for the first time since December 2012 when Bojan Krkic crashed a penalty against the crossbar at the start of the second half.