Ryan Mason suffered fractured skull but is in stable condition

The Hull midfielder Ryan Mason has undergone surgery and is in a stable condition in hospital after suffering a fractured skull in the Premier League match at Chelsea following a heavy collision with Gary Cahill in the first half.

A Hull City statement said: “The club can confirm that Ryan Mason sustained a skull fracture in our fixture at Chelsea this afternoon. He was taken to St Mary’s Hospital where he has undergone surgery. Ryan is in a stable condition and is expected to remain in hospital for the next few days.

“Everyone at the club would like to express their sincere thanks for the excellent and swift care given to Ryan by both the Accident and Emergency department and Neurosurgery Unit at St Mary’s Hospital.”

The incident happened just after the quarter-hour mark. The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, a Chelsea supporter as a child, had received oxygen while lying prone on the turf undergoing treatment from members of both clubs’ medical staff, who rushed to the scene quickly when referee Neil Swarbrick stopped play.

Cahill quickly returned to his feet and readied himself to return to the action. He completed the game and scored Chelsea’s second goal in the home side’s 2-0 win.

Mason was in hospital by then, having received treatment for around six minutes on the field before departing on a stretcher.

The Chelsea head coach, Antonio Conte, said: “Everyone at Chelsea wants to wish for him the best. It was a bad accident with Gary and, I must be honest, after the first half also Gary wasn’t really good. He decided to continue the game.

“It was very bad this accident. Everyone at Chelsea, we hope to see him very soon on the pitch and to recover very soon.”

Players from across England and Europe used Twitter to send best wishes to the 25-year-old Mason, while the England team’s account posted a message reading: “Stay strong, Ryan” alongside a picture of him earning his sole England cap to date.

The Football Association tweeted: “We’d like to send our best wishes to Ryan Mason, who suffered a skull fracture while playing for Hull City today.”

Mason’s first professional club, Tottenham, posted: “Everyone at the club sends their best wishes to Ryan Mason for a full and speedy recovery. Get well soon, Ryan.”

Mason joined Hull in August last year after being frustrated by a lack of first-team football at Tottenham, where he came through the ranks while also spending time out on loan at Yeovil, Doncaster, Millwall, Lorient and Swindon.

Mason was capped a number of times at youth level by England, with his one senior appearance coming in a friendly against Italy in March 2015, where he set up Andros Townsend’s late equaliser in a 1-1 draw.

Guardian services and agencies