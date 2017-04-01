Ronald Koeman says Martin O’Neill statement was laughable

Everton boss: ‘I face something unfair and really bad informed. It’s about laughing’

Updated: 49 minutes ago

Everton manager Ronald Koeman during the defeat to Liverpool at Anfield. Photograph: EPA

Everton manager Ronald Koeman during the defeat to Liverpool at Anfield. Photograph: EPA

 

Everton manager Ronald Koeman says that his spat with Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill had no impact on his team’s 3-1 defeat to Liverpool on Saturday.

Earlier this week the Everton boss claimed that James McCarthy was not fit to feature at the Aviva Stadium for last week’s qualifier against Wales, despite being named in O’Neill’s starting line-up.

“James, as a strong (person) decided to play for his country, so when asked if he was fit to play he said he felt he was, and he was selected to start the game by the Ireland manager who, in my opinion – in this instance – was not protecting the player,” Koeman said during his press conference on Friday evening.

O’Neill responded by branding Koeman the “master of the blame game”. Claiming that McCarthy, who has not actually played for Ireland since October 9th, 2016, was only afforded 11 days off after the European Championships before returning to preseason training with the Premier League club.

Asked if the comments had been a distraction ahead of the Merseyside derby at Anfield, Koeman said: “No, no of course not. My first job is preparing the team.

“I face something unfair and really bad informed. It’s about laughing. I’m really serious. My answer was that James McCarthy got three and half weeks of holidays and not 11 days.

“If you react, please at least be well informed about the whole question.”

The defeat means that Everton have not won at Anfield since 1999 — their last victory of any sort in the cross-city encounter was almost seven years ago — and despite lofty ambitions going into the game they never looked like actually ending that sequence.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.