Romelu Lukaku has reached an ‘agreement’ with another club

Everton striker has been linked with Chelsea, Manchester United and Bayern Munich

Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku in action against Czech Republic. Photograph: Reuters

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has revealed he is in talks with another club after reaching an “agreement” with his agent over his future.

The Belgium international, who scored 25 Premier League goals last season, rejected a new contract offer from the Toffees in March.

Lukaku has been heavily linked with Chelsea, Manchester United and Bayern Munich, and indicated that his desire to play in the Champions League will lead him away from Goodison Park.

Speaking after Belgium’s 2-1 win over the Czech Republic on Monday, Lukaku told Belgian newspaper HLN: “We are now in talks with the (unnamed) club and I am looking forward.

“I want to play in the Champions League and try to win the Premier League — that would be best of all.”

Chelsea are strong favourites to re-sign the player, whom they sold to Everton for £28million in 2014, although former Blues boss Jose Mourinho is thought to want him at Old Trafford.

Bayern are latest to be linked with the 24-year-old, who admits a decision has been made.

Lukaku told Sky Sports News: “My agent knows what is going to happen and I know as well.

“I’m staying calm and we have an agreement with the club as well. We stay calm and at least we have a direction where we want to go.

“I’m just going to rest for a few days and then just prepare for next season. I want to put the time in on my holiday to take everything to another level and be better than I was last year.”

