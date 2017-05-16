Reading edge past Fulham to reach playoff final

Reading 1 Fulham 0

Reading are one game away from returning to the Premier League after beating Fulham on home turf to reach the Championship play-off final at Wembley. Their remarkable season under Jaap Stam remains in full swing, with players mobbed and serenaded on the pitch at the final whistle. Yann Kermorgant’s second-half penalty ultimately proved the difference between the two sides after two hard-fought legs, with the striker leaving the field to a spine-tingling standing ovation.

The sense of occasion was clear: a rousing rendition of Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline, pitchside pyrotechnics as the players walked onto the pitch and both sets of supporters being warned time and again of the ramifications of entering the field of play at full-time.

These teams have got to know each other at close quarters, with this the fifth meeting between the two this season, including a game that was fogged off here in December. This one, though, had significantly more riding on it.

Fulham knew what to expect. Reading executed their game plan to a tee at Craven Cottage on Saturday and again relished the physical battle here, with Danny Williams comfortably outmuscling Floyd Ayité early on before winning a foul.

Stam’s side have been imperious on home turf this season – losing just twice – and began comfortably. Reading had the first glimpse of goal when Kermorgant seized on a hopeful angled ball by Joey van den Berg, who replaced the suspended captain Paul McShane in defence. The Frenchman’s low drive forced the Fulham goalkeeper, Marcus Bettinelli, into a smart right-handed save. It had Stam bouncing in the technical area.

The Dutchman was forced into tweaking his defence, with McShane missing after his red card while Jordan Obita failed to recover from an ankle injury he sustained on Saturday. Slavisa Jokanovic, meanwhile, made just the one personnel change with Neeskens Kebano replacing Chris Martin.

The hosts dominated large spells of the first half but Fulham found joy in the pockets of space vacated by the Royals’ wing-backs, Tyler Blackett and Chris Gunter. When Blackett upended the marauding Ryan Fredericks, the Fulham right-back, an opportunity presented itself to captain Tom Cairney 20 yards out. The Fulham playmaker sent a curling, devious free-kick towards goal, forcing Ali al-Habsi to save superbly with both hands. The Omani goalkeeper was not finished there either, denying Sone Aluko’s rebound from close range.

Reading started the second half as they did the first, explosively and determined to make a lasting mark on this tie. Lewis Grabban sent a tame header goalwards at the end of a sweeping move but the real drama was still to come when Martin Atkinson, the referee, pointed to the penalty spot after spotting Tomas Kalas’s handball. The Chelsea loanee shook his head but had handled when accompanying Kermorgant into the box.

The Frenchman, who infamously missed the decisive spot-kick for Leicester City against Cardiff City in the 2010 play-offs, stepped up to dispatch his 19th goal of the season. It was not the best penalty but it was hard and low, and beyond Bettinelli. Suddenly the promotion party was in full flow. “We are going up,” sang the delirious Reading supporters.

The penalty deflated Fulham, who could have fallen further behind but for a slice of good fortune. Gunter’s low cross was met by the onrushing John Swift, whose effort was somehow kept out by Bettinelli, who in truth knew very little about it. With the hour mark fast approaching, Jokanovic made changes, introducing the 16-year-old Ryan Sessegnon and Lucas Piazon, who had a first-time effort blocked after further good work by Fredericks.

Stam demanded more and turned to the young midfielder Liam Kelly to inject further energy. Jokanovic, meanwhile, threw on Chris Martin with his final throw of the dice. Reading retreated deeper and deeper as Fulham refused to relent in the attack. Aluko twisted and turned away from Van den Berg down the right before finding Kevin McDonald but his strike was magnificently tipped over by al-Habsi. His team-mates smothered him before the Reading goalkeeper was called into action again, this time rescuing the ball away from Martin’s feet inside the six-yard box. Bettinelli joined the attacks late on throughout five added minutes but Reading prevailed and their fans inevitably filled the pitch.

