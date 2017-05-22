Premier League team by team: Who needs to do what this summer?

With the Premier League season now over, clubs will already be turning their attention to next term.

Here,we look at the issues each outfit will be dealing with during the summer ahead . . .

ARSENAL

With their appearance in the FA Cup final next weekend, Arsenal’s season is not yet over, but there is still a massive elephant in the room as Arsene Wenger’s future remains unclear. With boardroom unrest, a failed takeover bid and potential exits for Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, an interesting summer lies ahead.

BOURNEMOUTH

A second successive mid-table finish represents success for Bournemouth and their task now will be to keep hold of their prized assets. Boss Eddie Howe is sure to make his way onto managerial short-lists, not least if a vacancy arises in north London, while Josh King and Steve Cook could attract interest from bigger clubs.

BURNLEY

Burnley retained their Premier League status for the first time ever and must now work out how to do it again next season. It is unlikely to be plain sailing as Michael Keane is set to leave, possibly to Manchester United, while it is surely only a matter of time before somebody comes knocking on the door for boss Sean Dyche.

CHELSEA

Chelsea, aiming to claim the double, will be keen to avoid repeating the mistakes which led to an embarrassing defence of their last Premier League title two years ago. Rumours linger over a possible return to Italy for boss Antonio Conte, but he is more likely to be concerned with strengthening his squad, namely securing a return for striker Romelu Lukaku.

CRYSTAL PALACE

After Sam Allardyce led Palace away from relegation danger, Palace will now be looking to kick on. Their main focus will be strengthening their squad, hopefully turning Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho’s loan deal into a permanent one, while fending off interest in winger Wilfried Zaha.

EVERTON

Everton qualified for the Europa League in Ronald Koeman’s first season in charge but their squad could be broken up this summer. They look set to lose 25-goal striker Romelu Lukaku, with serious doubts over the future of England midfielder Ross Barkley.

HULL

Hull will be back in the Championship next season and may well be looking for a new manager. Marco Silva could not keep the Tigers up but enhanced his reputation and has been linked with a move to Watford.

LEICESTER

Leicester’s Premier League defence might have ended in relegation had it not been for Craig Shakespeare’s late intervention and he is waiting to find out his fate. With no Champions League football on offer next term, the vultures could start circling for forward duo Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy.

LIVERPOOL

After a Europe-free season, Liverpool must now build a squad capable of coping with the demands of Premier League and Champions League football. A new goalkeeper and defensive reinforcements are a priority, along with a striker and a winger, while keeping Phillipe Coutinho is a must.

MANCHESTER CITY

Pep Guardiola did not enjoy the ideal start to life in English football and he will be expected to fare better next season. There are issues hanging over several players, including Yaya Toure and Sergio Aguero, and also goalkeeper Joe Hart, who will return from a loan spell in Italy. Money is likely to be spent in excess during the summer.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Jose Mourinho will hope for a much improved second season. Photograph: Reuters

The outcome of United’s season hinges totally on their Europa League final with Ajax on Wednesday. A win would see a return to the Champions League and boss Jose Mourinho can then get on with improving his squad for a top four finish - and Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Ederson could all be keen on big money moves. United must work out how to handle a likely exit for record scorer Wayne Rooney, while David De Gea’s future is also a hot topic.

MIDDLESBROUGH

Owner Steve Gibson has hinted that Middlesbrough will not be afraid to splash the cash next season in a bid to bounce back from relegation to the Championship. First they must find a manager. It is unlikely to be caretaker Steve Agnew, with Ryan Giggs reportedly on the short-list.

SOUTHAMPTON

Boss Claude Puel will be wondering if he will make it through the summer after rumours of player unrest dogged the latter part of the season. The Saints will have a battle on their hands to keep highly-rated defender Virgil van Dijk.

STOKE

There is a sense that this could be a big summer for Stoke — and particularly boss Mark Hughes — after the club finished in the bottom half for the first time in four years. Working out how to get the best out of Wilfried Bony or Saido Berahino will be a priority.

SUNDERLAND

Speculation continues to surround David Moyes’ position as manager following the club’s relegation to the Championship. Jermain Defoe is expected to leave for top-flight football, while the club will do everything they can to hold on to highly-rated young goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

SWANSEA

Paul Clement will be charged with making sure Swansea do not get into another relegation dogfight. The Englishman is confident he does not need to sell top performers Gylfi Sigurdsson and Fernando Llorente, but their resolve could be tested.

TOTTENHAM

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur with his Golden Boot award. Photograph: Getty Images

After a title chase faded late on for a second successive year there are issues for Spurs to address, not least their impending move to Wembley given their dire track record there. Mauricio Pochettino will want funds to bring in his own players and give his squad some much-needed strength in depth, while he must hope the club is not tempted to cash in on their top young stars. There could be some exits, notably Kyle Walker.

WATFORD

Keeping Watford out of a relegation battle was not enough to save Walter Mazzarri from the chop, so the Hornets’ annual search for a new manager will begin in earnest.

WEST BROM

After a top-half finish, Baggies boss Tony Pulis will be hoping for significant funds to help push the club on. A striker, a winger and two full-backs could well be on Pulis’ shopping list.

WEST HAM

After getting through a difficult first season at the London Stadium, the Hammers will be keen for home comforts next season. Boss Slaven Bilic will hope he sees some cash to help get his side back into the top half and will also be keen to keep hold of star man Michail Antonio.