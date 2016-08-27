Premier League round-up: Shay Given’s own goal gives Everton victory

Everton 1 Stoke City 0

Ronald Koeman registered his first home Premier League win as Everton manager but required the assistance of Shay Given’s unfortunate own goal from a Leighton Baines penalty to achieve it.

The defender’s second-half spot-kick rebounded back off the post and the former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper to secure a 1-0 win which should, on the balance of play, have been far more comfortable.

Nevertheless the victory gave Everton their best start to a season since 2006 and ensured the renewed positivity at Goodison Park continues to grow.

Crystal Palace 1 Bournemouth 1

Crystal Palace earned a valuable draw at home to Bournemouth after a comeback inspired by substitute Wilfried Zaha.

Palace’s preparations for this fixture had been undermined by Zaha asking manager Alan Pardew for a transfer to Tottenham and concluded with him being named on the bench.

His second-half introduction transformed their performance and led to Scott Dann’s equalising goal, however, earning them their first point from their third league fixture of the season after Joshua King had given Bournemouth the lead.

The £27million club-record signing Christian Benteke may have been recruited to add the goals his new team had been missing but it was his half-hearted defending that led to Bournemouth’s 11th-minute opening goal.

His casual clearance from Andrew Surman’s free-kick only went as far as Harry Arter, who looped a pass to King from where the forward classily chested the ball down before finishing across the face of goal and inside the far left post.

Southampton 1 Sunderland 1

Jay Rodriguez’s first Premier League goal since March 2014 salvaged Southampton a 1-1 draw after Jermain Defoe thought his penalty had handed Sunderland a priceless away victory.

Stand-in Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s mistake gifted Southampton the leveller however, as the Black Cats’ deputy allowed Rodriguez’s strike to slip under his body in a cruel late blow.

This was Pickford’s chance to come of Premier League age after Vito Mannone’s elbow injury, but the 22-year-old’s error proved very costly on the south coast.

England forward Rodriguez has spent the last two years battling serious knee ligament trouble, and even in midweek new Saints boss Claude Puel suggested he could go on loan for regular match action.

The 27-year-old will insist his late goal underscores his lasting abilities however, as he hit the Premier League net for the first time since a brace in Southampton’s 4-0 win over Newcastle at St Mary’s on March 29, 2014.

Defoe’s unrivalled sharpness so nearly sealed a vital win on the road for David Moyes’s men, but in the end both sides remain winless in the league after three matches.