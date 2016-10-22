Premier League round-up: Leicester too strong for Palace

Premier League champions Leicester City left striker Jamie Vardy on thebench but capped a fine week with a third home league win of the season, beating Crystal Palace 3-1 thanks to goals by Ahmed Musa, Shinji Okazaki and Christian Fuchs.

After continuing their 100 percent start in the Champions League, Leicester’s disappointing domestic form came back under scrutiny and they responded emphatically.

Leicester had created little until three minutes before halftime when Musa lashed home an unstoppable shot from Islam Slimani’s set-up to open his account for the club.

Claudio Ranieri’s side doubled their lead when Shinji Okazaki fired home in the 63rd minute after Danny Drinkwater’s cross was only half cleared and Austrian defender Fuchs iced the cake with a thunderous third from 25 metres.

Palace grabbed a late consolation through Yohan Cabaye.

Xherdan Shaqiri’s brilliant double secured back-to-back Premier League wins for Stoke, whose 2-0 victory sent Hull spiralling into the bottom three.

Shaqiri ran the show for Stoke, lighting up an otherwise ordinary game with two superb strikes in either half as Mark Hughes’ side followed up last week’s first league win of the season against Sunderland with their first league success on the road.

It was another chastening experience for Hughes’ former Manchester United team-mate Mike Phelan, who on this showing does not possess the calibre of player who can compete with the likes of Shaqiri and Marko Arnautovic.

Hull slipped to their fifth straight Premier League defeat and their second since appointing Phelan on a permanent basis.

Swansea failed to mark Bob Bradley’s first home game with victory as Watford held them to a 0-0 draw at the Liberty Stadium.

The result leaves Swansea in the Premier League’s relegation zone, but new manager Bradley will be able to draw positives from a performance which almost saw one point turned into three when Gylfi Sigurdsson struck a post late on.

This was Swansea’s first clean sheet since the opening day of the season and there was plenty of attacking intent, particularly in the second half when, unlike in the final days of Francesco Guidolin’s managerial reign, they kept the foot on the accelerator.

But Watford are made of stern stuff under Walter Mazzari and the Hornets’ record now stands at one defeat in six games after a resilient defensive display in which Younes Kaboul and goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes were exceptional.

Scott Arfield’s 90th-minute winner gave Burnley more home comforts as they defeated Everton 2-1 at Turf Moor.

The midfielder, only restored to the starting line-up because of an injury to Steven Defour, rifled in after Johann Berg Gudmundsson had struck the crossbar to move the Clarets to 10 points, all of which have been achieved in east Lancashire.

Sam Vokes had earlier punished a Maarten Stekelenburg error — a week after his two penalty saves against Manchester City — to give Burnley a first-half lead before Yannick Bolasie equalised with his first Everton goal.

And Winston Reid struck in stoppage-time to sink Sunderland as West Ham sneaked a 1-0 win over the basement boys.

The Black Cats, still without a win this season, withstood an early Hammers onslaught and looked set to emerge with a point and a first clean sheet.

But, three-and-a-half minutes into the four added on, New Zealand defender Reid fired through a crowded penalty area to snatch West Ham’s second win at their new London Stadium .