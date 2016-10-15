Premier League round-up: Bournemouth hammer six past Hull

Bournemouth 6 Hull City 1

Steve Cook atoned for a defensive howler by heading Bournemouth’s second goal in an eventful 200th club appearance as the Cherries hammered Hull City 6-1.

Junior Stanislas fired a brace to add to goals from Cook, Charlie Daniels, Callum Wilson and Dan Gosling, as Eddie Howe’s men romped to their record Premier League victory.

Centre-back Cook gifted Hull possession then clumsily diverted Ryan Mason’s speculative effort past the wrong-footed Artur Boruc — before burying a header at the other end just seven minutes later.

Mason’s fortunate goal had Hull level at 1-1 and Cook pounding the turf in disbelief. When the Cherries stalwart nodded home Stanislas’ free-kick, he relished his quick-fire redemption with a conciliatory wave to the home support.

A dismal showing from Hull leaves Mike Phelan’s side without a Premier League win in their last six matches. That this was Phelan’s first game as full-time manager after a lengthy caretaker stint made it all the worse.

Bournemouth fired six Premier League goals for the first time amid another assured showing dictated by midfield marshal Harry Arter.

The 26-year-old picked the right day to conduct the tempo, with Ireland boss Martin O’Neill no doubt an impressed spectator.

Stoke City 2 Sunderland 0

Joe Allen’s scoring streak continued as his double gave Stoke a first Premier League victory of the season over winless Sunderland.

The Wales international shrugged off concerns over a hamstring problem with first-half goals that took his tally to five in four games for club and country, as Mark Hughes’ men secured a 2-0 triumph in their eighth league fixture.

It was enough to at least temporarily move them out of a relegation zone that is still occupied by their opponents, who gave little evidence that a first Premier League win of the David Moyes era is around the corner.

Hughes had suggested Allen had “probably done a little bit too much” during the international break but any fears his form would disappear were dispelled within eight minutes.

The Potters arrived into this contest having failed to score a first-half league goal this term but that was soon remedied as their first attack culminated in an opener which was far too easy.

Xherdan Shaqiri’s pass into Marko Arnautovic was not cut out and little was done to prevent the Austrian from clipping the ball to the edge of the six-yard box, where Allen had stolen a march on Patrick van Aanholt to nod home.

Until that point, the Black Cats had looked comfortable and only a brilliant Ryan Shawcross block stopped Jermain Defoe from levelling via a Wahbi Khazri pull-back.

It was defending that was not mirrored at the other end. The visitors were fortunate Geoff Cameron chose the wrong option when waltzing through midfield and Wilfried Bony blazed wide after shrugging off Papy Djilobodji with ease.

Runners were not being tracked, little pressure was put on those in red and white, so it was no surprise a second goal duly arrived prior to the break.

Arnautovic had already slid one effort wide and Cameron had seen Jordan Pickford save brilliantly from a one-on-one opening when Allen scored again.

Shaqiri’s corner was headed towards goal by Shawcross and though John O’Shea was able to nod it to the edge of the penalty box, Allen was there to whip a left-footed half volley through substitute Billy Jones’ legs and into the net.

West Brom 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1

Dele Alli rescued a late point for Tottenham at West Brom as Spurs missed the chance to go top of the Premier League.

The midfielder struck an 89th-minute equaliser to clinch a 1-1 draw after Nacer Chadli looked to have condemned his former club to defeat.

Chadli, the Baggies’ £13million record buy from Spurs in the summer, rammed in with eight minutes left to put the hosts on the verge of a smash and grab.

But Alli turned in a scrappy leveller and Albion were also indebted to goalkeeper Ben Foster after he stopped Spurs from running riot in the first half.

The England international twice saved from Alli and also denied Erik Lamela, Ben Davies and Christen Eriksen.