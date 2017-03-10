Premier League and FA Cup team news

SATURDAY

FA CUP QUARTER-FINALS

Middlesbrough v Manchester City, Live BT Sport 2, 12.15

Calum Chambers is still sidelined with a foot problem for Boro and will be joined on the sidelines by fellow defender Daniel Ayala, who limped off with a hamstring injury eight minutes into last weekend’s 2-0 Premier League defeat at Stoke. Full back George Friend is likely to miss out after aggravating a calf injury which ruled him out last month, while midfielder Adlene Guedioura is cup-tied.

Winger Raheem Sterling is likely to return for City after being rested for the midweek clash with Stoke. Claudio Bravo would replace Willy Caballero in goal if manager Pep Guardiola sticks to his usual domestic cup rotation policy. Captain Vincent Kompany is awaiting a recall having returned to training following a knee injury in the past week but midfielder Ilkay Gundogan (knee) and striker Gabriel Jesus (foot) are still out.

Top scorers (all competitions): Alvaro Negredo (Middlesbrough) 7; Sergio Agüero (Man City) 23

Match odds: H 7-1 D 7-2 A 4-9

Referee: Mike Dean

Arsenal v Lincoln City, Live BT Sport 2, 5.30

Arsenal will be without both Alex Iwobi and Danny Welbeck. The pair have been struck down with illness while manager Arsene Wenger is sweating over Mesut Özil, who is also sick. Santi Cazorla (Achilles) and Mohamed Elneny (ankle) also miss out, with Wenger likely to make a number of changes.

Lincoln have been given permission to include Aston Villa left back Riccardo Calder and Doncaster goalkeeper Ross Etheridge in their squad after signing the duo on loan. Forward Lee Angol marked his Imps debut with a hat-trick for the National League leaders against Braintree on Tuesday night, but is cup-tied having played against Chelsea for parent club Peterborough in the third round. Midfielder Josh Ginnelly, on loan from Burnley, is also ineligible after he made an appearance in the FA Cup during a spell with Walsall, while defender Lee Beevers has been out since the end of October with a knee problem.

Top scorers (all competitions): Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 20; Matt Rhead (Lincoln) 13

Match odds: H 1-12 D 10-1 A 22-1

Referee: Anthony Taylor

PREMIER LEAGUE (3.0)

Bournemouth (14) v West Ham (11)

Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings starts his five-match ban for stamping on Zlatan Ibrahimovic, while Andrew Surman is also suspended. Captain Simon Francis is making progress after a hamstring injury but could miss out again. Goalkeeper Adam Federici and striker Callum Wilson are continuing their rehabilitation from knee injuries.

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic will welcome back Michail Antonio, who was suspended for the visit of Chelsea. He is set to start on the south coast while striker Andy Carroll is also available despite requiring stitches after clashing with Victor Moses. Winston Reid, who limped off against Chelsea with a leg injury, is also in contention.

Last season: Bournemouth 1 West Ham 3, West Ham 3 Bournemouth 4

Last five league matches: Bournemouth L L L L D; West Ham L W D D L

Top scorers (all competitions): Joshua King (Bournemouth) 8; Michail Antonio (West Ham) 8

Match odds: H 6-4 A 23-10 D 9-5

Referee: Robert Madley

Everton (7) v West Brom (8), Live Sky Sports 5

Forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin is in contention for a place in Everton’s squad after recovering from an ankle injury which has sidelined him since January 2nd. Midfielder Muhamed Besic has returned to training after recovering from a knee ligament operation but there are doubts over whether he will feature at all this season. Manager Ronald Koeman is likely to make changes from the side which lost at Tottenham with veteran midfielder Gareth Barry likely to make way for the more attacking Ademola Lookman.

West Brom will once again be without winger Matt Phillips. He sits out the Premier League contest at Goodison Park due to the hamstring problem that has kept him sidelined for the last two games. Baggies boss Tony Pulis says he has “one or two knocks” in his squad beyond that but does not expect anyone else to be unavailable.

Last season: Everton 0 West Brom 1, West Brom 2 Everton 3

Last five league matches: Everton D W D W L; West Brom D W D W L

Top scorers (all competitions): Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 19; Gareth McAuley & Salomon Rondon (West Brom) 7

Match odds: H 8-13 A 13-5 D 5-1

Referee: Graham Scott

Hull (19) v Swansea (16)

Hull defender Curtis Davies is back in contention. He returned to full training this week after missing the last five games due to a hamstring injury and head coach Marco Silva must decide whether to recall him or stick with Harry Maguire and Andrea Ranocchia in central defence. Midfielder Evandro (calf) is still not available, while Michael Dawson (calf), Markus Henriksen (shoulder), Dieumerci Mbokani (hamstring) and Ryan Mason (fractured skull) are still out.

Right back Kyle Naughton will miss out for Swansea after he suffered a hamstring injury in last weekend’s 3-2 victory over Burnley and is likely to be replaced by Angel Rangel. Jefferson Montero (hamstring) and Ki Sung-yueng (knee) are set to return to the squad.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Hull D W L D L; Swansea W L W L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Michael Dawson, Adama Diomande & Abel Hernandez (Hull) 4; Fernando Llorente (Swansea) 11

Match odds: H 7-5 A 21-10 D 21-10

Referee: Andre Marriner

SUNDAY

FA CUP QUARTER-FINAL



Tottenham v Millwall, Live BBC 1/Eir Sport 1, 2.0

Mauricio Pochettino has no fresh injury concerns. Danny Rose remains out with a knee problem while Erik Lamela, who has not played since October, is still feeling pain in his hip. Rose’s absence means Ben Davies is likely to continue at left back in what is set to be the club’s last FA Cup fixture at White Hart Lane.

Millwall goalkeeper Jordan Archer faces a race against time to be fit to face his former club. Archer is rated 40-60 by Lions manager Neil Harris to play as he bids to overcome a groin injury. Otherwise Harris has a fully-fit squad to choose from, with Tom King ready to continue in goal should Archer miss out.

Top scorers (all competitions): Harry Kane (Tottenham) 24; Steve Morison (Millwall) 15

Match odds: H 2-11 D 6-1 A 14-1

Referee: Martin Atkinson

PREMIER LEAGUE

Liverpool (4) v Burnley (12) – Live Sky Sports 1, 4.0

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is an injury doubt. The Brazil international has missed training with a muscle problem but still has a couple of days to recover. Midfielder Jordan Henderson (foot) and striker Daniel Sturridge (hip) are still sidelined but defender Dejan Lovren, an unused substitute last weekend, could return to the side after injury.

Joey Barton will be available to face Liverpool. The midfielder’s hearing into betting offences, which could lead to a lengthy ban, was postponed on Wednesday and Clarets boss Sean Dyche was able to allay fears over the hamstring concern he picked up at Swansea last weekend. Goalkeeper Tom Heaton has recovered from illness but Steven Defour (hamstring), Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Dean Marney (both knee) will all miss out and loanee Jon Flanagan is not able to face his parent club.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Liverpool D L W L W; Burnley W L D D L

Top scorers (all competitions): Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 12; Andre Gray (Burnley) 9

Match odds: H 2-9 A 5-1 D 12-1

Referee: Craig Pawson

MONDAY

FA CUP QUARTER-FINAL

Chelsea v Manchester United, Live BBC1/Eir Sport 1, 8.0

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has a fully-fit squad and is considering his options. Captain John Terry has played in the three prior FA Cup rounds, but the defender’s place against United is not guaranteed. And with Chelsea not in action again until five days later at Stoke, Conte could field his first-choice line-up against United.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic begins a three-match domestic ban for Manchester United after the FA took retrospective action for his elbow on Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings last weekend. Wayne Rooney and Luke Shaw, who started against the Cherries but were left out of the Europa League squad for the trip to Rostov, are set to come back into contention against Chelsea, as will defender Eric Bailly who served a European suspension in Russia. Bastian Schweinsteiger remains a doubt with an unspecified complaint.

Top scorers (all competitions): Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18; Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Man Utd) 26

Match odds: H 17-20 D 5-2 A 10-3

Referee: Michael Oliver