Philippe Coutinho wants to become Liverpool’s latest legend

‘Dalglish, Rush, Hansen, Souness, Gerrard. My goal is to be thought of in the same way’

Philippe Coutinho has signed a new contract at Liverpool. Photograph: PA

Philippe Coutinho wants to put his name alongside some of the greats to have played for Liverpool after committing his long-term future to the Merseyside club earlier this week.

Coutinho had been touted for a move to Spanish giants Barcelona or to join a growing number of former Premier League players in the highly-lucrative Chinese Super League before penning a new five-year deal to remain at Anfield.

The Brazilian says he was not tempted to wait until the end of the season to think about his future as he firmly believes Liverpool have the potential to become a dominant force domestically and abroad as they were in the 1970s and 80s.

“No need to wait. I know. I live this every day, I can smell it. I see the ambition of the club, my team-mates, the manager. I am living it, seeing it. Wait to sign? No. No. Now is the right time,” the 24-year-old told the Daily Mail.

“My football is here. My heart is here. I don’t think about any other club. Not at all.

“I understand what Liverpool means. We can say (Kenny) Dalglish, (Ian) Rush, (Alan) Hansen, (Graeme) Souness, (Luis) Suarez, (Steven) Gerrard. I’ve been here quite a few years already, it’s not like I am new. I understand.

“To have signed a new contract at this club, my goal is to be thought of one day in the same way as these players. They are legends. You define the success of a player by his loyalty or his titles. Or both. In order to be part of this group, I have so much to do.

“I want to win titles. Five years is my new contract...it gives me that opportunity.”

