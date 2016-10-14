Philip Rivers reaches milestone as Chargers tame Broncos

He becomes San Diego’s all-time leader in passing yards during the 21-13 victory

Quarterback Philip Rivers of the San Diego Chargers. Photograph: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Chargers got a career-high four field goals from Josh Lambo, and Philip Rivers became San Diego’s all-time leader in passing yards during a 21-13 win over the Denver Broncos on Thursday.

San Diego (2-4) snapped a three-game losing streak and broke their 10-game skid against AFC West teams while the Broncos (4-2) dropped their second straight contest as they struggled offensively throughout the game.

Rivers completed 18-of-29 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown, a short flip to tight end Hunter Henry that turned into a 12-yard completion in the second quarter that pushed his total to 43,047 yards. He ended the night with 43,094 yards.

Dan Fouts threw for 43,040 yards in his 15-year career, all spent with San Diego from 1973-86.

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon had a game-high 94 yards on 27 carries.

Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian, who did not start on Sunday due to an injury to his non-throwing shoulder, was 30-of-50 for 230 yards and a touchdown.

After the Chargers moved 21-3 ahead on a safety early in the fourth, Siemian hit Bennie Fowler for a five-yard scoring reception midway through the quarter to draw the Broncos within 11 points.

Denver made another last push with four minutes remaining when it appeared running back CJ Anderson scored.

However, the Broncos were flagged for holding and Chargers linebacker Jatavis Brown, who had a sack in the series, forced a Demaryius Thomas fumble.

Denver got a 46-yard field goal from Brandon McManus with 27 seconds left to make it 21-13, then recovered an onside kick. The Broncos took a final shot from the Chargers 45-yard line, but Siemian’s pass was deflected by Dexter McCoil.

