Pep Guardiola prepared to ‘adapt’ to Europa League

Pep Guardiola has said he and Manchester City would be able to adapt to the Europa League next season, though he is still “very optimistic” they will qualify for the Champions League.

City host Manchester United in Thursday night’s derby in fourth spot, a point and a place ahead of José Mourinho’s team. A United victory would push Guardiola’s side into fifth place. The City manager twice won the Champions League in charge of Barcelona and has discussed how much he enjoys competing in it since taking over at the Etihad Stadium.

“I think we’ll be able to qualify for the Champions League but, if we are not able to, we are going to adapt and play the Europa League,” he said on Wednesday. “I am optimistic. I am so proud of my players and what we are doing. We’re going to see. At the end of the season – in my last press conference – I will explain my feelings if we are in or out.”

City have two games in hand on Liverpool, who are third and two points better off, but Guardiola does not believe victory over United would all but seal a top-four berth. “No, I said two months ago that this race will happen until the last game,” he said. “Every game is so important. We saw Liverpool lose at home against Crystal Palace. Palace have to come here [on May 6th]after winning at Stamford Bridge, Anfield and at home against Arsenal.

“What I’ve learned here is that the difficulty with the top and low teams are quite similar, in the way you face them. It’s not so different. Middlesbrough will be difficult, Palace, West Brom, Watford. Game by game we’ll try to win the points and ensure Champions League next season.”

Guardiola is unsure whether David Silva, Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Agüero will be available for the derby. “David Silva is a real doubt, I don’t know if he will be ready to play after what happened in the first minutes in the semi-final [hamstring]. Gabriel has no pain at all so is ready but three months out [with a broken foot means] his condition is not optimal. Sergio [a knock]is much better. On Wednesday he [made]a part of the training session.”

Guardiola also responded to his Chelsea counterpart, Antonio Conte, who this week cited City and United as evidence that big spending does not guarantee success. “I played with Barcelona and won the Champions League with eight guys growing from the academy,” he said. “Zero cost to win the Champions League, that’s happened. But all the clubs are going to spend a lot of money and you cannot forget all the players that Chelsea have that cost a lot of money.

“People think that just City spend money but all the clubs around the world, in Spain, Germany, England and Italy, they spend a lot of money. This summer it is going to happen again. But all around the world there is a lot of money to spend, even Chelsea.”

Guardiola ruled out a summer move for Tottenham’s Dele Alli, despite describing the midfielder as “one of the most fantastic players I have ever seen”. He told Sky Sports: “Manchester City doesn’t want Dele Alli.”