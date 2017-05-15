Pep Guardiola admits to disappointing run at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has admitted Barcelona and Bayern Munich would have sacked him if he had achieved similar results to those of his disappointing first season at Manchester City.

Guardiola won the Spanish and German titles in his first seasons at both Barça and Bayern, but can finish no higher than third in the Premier League with City.

He will end the campaign without any trophy, after City were eliminated from the Champions League last 16, two stages earlier than last season, when Manuel Pellegrini was in charge.

Guardiola’s team host West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday night knowing wins against Tony Pulis’s side and at Watford on the final day of the league will enable City to finish third.

Yet the head coach stated if he had been at a “big club” like Barcelona or Bayern this would not have been deemed good enough and he would have lost his job.

“Here they gave me a second chance and we will try to do it,” he said.

“In my situation at a big club I’m sacked. I’m out. Sure. Definitely. At the clubs I worked at before I am not here [for the following season], but here we have a second chance and we will try to do it better than this season.”

Asked to clarify that at Barcelona and Bayern he would have been sacked, an irritated Guardiola said: “Yeah, because I have to win. You have the titles [headlines] for tomorrow in the newspaper, you are happy, eh? Yeah? Yeah, sure, definitely.”

When taking over at City last summer, Guardiola said he was under no illusions regarding how difficult English football might be.

Yet he shrugged off the notion that his first season in England might have been even harder than anticipated.

“No - maybe you have more experience than me and can explain to me how it’s more difficult here than in Germany, Spain and Italy, ” he said.

When it was put to Guardiola that City’s poor results, compared with those he achieved at Barça and Bayern, might suggest he had found England more difficult than Germany or Spain, the 45-year-old said: “They are not a consequence of it being tougher. The results are not the reason why. Every club is different, every manager is different.

“Of course, in every country the weather conditions are different, the referees, it can be more physical.

“But it’s the same with football everywhere, when Chelsea won it’s because they played better, more consistent.

“But I’m here to [be] helped so maybe you can tell me why it’s so special. You English guys - why is it so special? I’m not from here, I don’t know the answer.”

Fitting send-off

Guardiola also called on City fans to help the team against West Brom - and to give Pablo Zabaleta a fitting send-off.

If selected, the game will be the long-serving full-back’s final appearance at the Etihad Stadium.

The Argentinian, who joined City in 2008, announced at the weekend that he will move on in the summer.

Guardiola said: “Nine years here - to replace that you need a guy that stays nine years here. For that you need time and it is not easy. His impact here was amazing. He was one of the first players to come here.

“What he and other guys did for the club, it helped [make] this club what it is right now. That is why he deserves the best last game here at home. It will be an important day for many reasons. One of them, of course, for Pablo.”

John Stones is fit for Tuesday night’s match but Fabian Delph will miss the remaining two games of the season.

Guardian service