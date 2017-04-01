Paul Pogba takes part in five-a-side after West Brom draw

Manchester United midfielder looks set to return after training session at Old Trafford

Paul Pogba looks in line for a Manchester United return this week after taking part in an Old Trafford training session. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Paul Pogba looks in line for a Manchester United return this week after taking part in an Old Trafford training session straight after Saturday’s frustrating draw with West Brom.

Jose Mourinho’s men stuttered to an eighth Premier League home draw of the season as Tony Pulis’ men became the latest side to frustrate the Reds.

The 0-0 draw is a blow to United’s top-four hopes and one they will look to recover from when Everton arrive on Tuesday evening.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ander Herrera return from suspension for that match and trained at Old Trafford on Saturday, with Pogba also possibly available having also taken part in the post-match five-a-side.

The world’s most expensive player has been out with a hamstring complaint since limping off in the second leg of the Europa League last-16 encounter with Rostov.

Wayne Rooney, a second-half substitute against the Baggies, was another involved in the training session, so too Luke Shaw after being omitted from the 18-man squad.

Joel Pereira, Sergio Romero, Daley Blind, Axel Tuanzebe, Matteo Darmian, Tim Fosu-Mensah, and Matthew Willock also took part.

