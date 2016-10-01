Patrick van Aanholt gives Sunderland heart with late equaliser

Sunderland 1 West Brom 1

Patrick van Aanholt came off the bench to relieve the pressure on manager David Moyes as Sunderland collected just their second point of the season in a 1-1 draw against West Brom.

The Black Cats were trailing to Nacer Chadli’s 35th-minute opener with seven minutes remaining when Van Aanholt, who was withdrawn from the side to face Tottenham just minutes before kick-off on the advice of a cardiologist, bundled the ball home to level.

He immediately ran to the touchline to celebrate with club doctor Ishtiaq Rehman, who is understood to be working his notice after tendering his resignation earlier this week.

The draw spared Moyes a return of just a single point from the first seven games of the Premier League season, the same record as that which cost Paolo Di Canio his job at the Stadium of Light at the start of the 2013-14 campaign.

Watford 2 Bournemouth 2

Watford twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth.

Howe this week played down speculation he will succeed Sam Allardyce as England manager and the Cherries boss has more immediate concerns in the Premier League.

Callum Wilson’s first-half strike was cancelled out by Troy Deeney. Josh King restored the lead moments after coming off the substitutes’ bench, but the Hornets levelled for a second time through Isaac Success three minutes later.

Jack Wilshere might have won the match for the visitors – and put a dampener on Watford head coach Walter Mazzarri’s 55th birthday celebrations – but could not hit a gaping goal from six yards out.

West Ham 1 Middlesbrough 1

Dimitri Payet lit up the London Stadium with a stunning solo goal as West Ham ended their miserable run with a 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough.

The France star beat five Boro players before slotting the ball home to cancel out Cristhian Stuani’s header and rescue a point for the Hammers after four straight Premier League defeats.

Payet’s heroics provided a positive end to another tough week for West Ham, whose players are under the spotlight after a team night out on the town on Monday reportedly went on a bit longer than it should have.

To compound their problems the move from Upton Park to the former Olympic Stadium is still not sitting well with some fans, as a section sang ‘we should have stayed at the Boleyn’ and ‘Stratford’s a s***hole, we want to go home’.