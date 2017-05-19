‘One of best in the world’ - Harry Kane in driving seat for golden boot

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino labelled Harry Kane one of the best strikers in the world after he hit four in Spurs’ rout of Leicester.

The England forward is now in pole position to defend the golden boot after his haul in Tottenham’s 6-1 win at the King Power Stadium.

He is two goals ahead of Everton’s Romelu Lukaku on 26 heading into the final weekend of the season with Spurs travelling to Hull and Everton going to Arsenal.

Son Heung-min also scored twice for the visitors who outclassed the Foxes all night, despite Ben Chilwell’s second-half consolation.

Kane scored 25 times to clinch the golden boot last season and is on course to defend his personal title with Pochettino praising the 23-year-old.

“To be fair when he was injured, other players scored goals, like Son, or (Dele) Alli or (Christian) Eriksen. But it’s true that Harry Kane is our main striker and one of the best in the world,” he said.

“To be fair to him and the team, it’s a very good collective effort throughout the whole season but we feel so proud of Harry. He will have another opportunity to score more against Hull. I hope he can win.

“Our attitude and internal motivation was good. We were talking a lot about last season when we finished so badly. We spoke a lot to try to change that view and that feeling and finish in the best way. So I think this is fantastic.

“During the whole season we’e been talking about improving and learning and this type of performance shows that the team is improving and has learned a lot from last season.”

Kane added to Sky Sports 1: “I’ve been thinking a lot about getting on the scoresheet this week.

“It’s the first time I’ve scored four goals and it was a good moment to do it.

“I was looking to get one or two goals at least and then hopefully take it into the last game, now I’m in the driving seat at the minute but there’s still one game to play so I’m not resting on my laurels.

“I’ve got to get out there against Hull and try and score more goals.”

Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare was left frustrated with the defeat — their biggest at home in the league since 2004.

He said: “The disappointing thing for me when they scored third didn’t see enough desire from my team and it really drained us of any belief.

“There are no positives. If you get beaten 6-1 there are no positives.”