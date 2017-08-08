Not even €110m will convince Liverpool to sell Coutinho

Jürgen Klopp and the owners are adamant he will not be sold this summer to Barcelona

Andy Hunter

Philippe Coutinho during a Liverpool training session in pre-season. Photograph: Getty Images

Philippe Coutinho during a Liverpool training session in pre-season. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Liverpool’s determination to keep Philippe Coutinho has not altered despite indications Barcelona are prepared to pay €110m (£100m) for the Brazil international.

Barcelona had a £72m offer for Liverpool’s influential playmaker rejected over a fortnight ago and, now flush with £200m from the world-record transfer of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain, are pursuing their interest in the 25-year-old.

Despite reports in Spain claiming Barcelona hope to conclude a deal by Tuesday Liverpool have not received a second bid for Coutinho. There has been further contact since their original offer was rejected, with Barcelona indicating they are willing to make Coutinho the second most expensive player in history.

Liverpool’s stance is unchanged with Jürgen Klopp and the owners, Fenway Sports Group, adamant Coutinho will not be sold this summer.

That position has been relayed to Barcelona and is strengthened by the five-year contract Coutinho signed in January, one that does not contain a release clause.

Liverpool have signed Mohamed Salah for a club record £36.9m, the striker Dominic Solanke and the left-back Andy Robertson from Hull City this summer but their midfield and defensive priorities – Naby Keïta of RB Leipzig and Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk – remain out of reach at present with their clubs refusing to sell.

