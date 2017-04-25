No news is the only news Arsene Wenger has on his future

Arsene Wenger has once again shrugged off questions about his future at Arsenal.

The 67-year-old Frenchman, whose contract is up at the end of the season, guided the Gunners to the FA Cup final with Sunday’s Wembley win over Manchester City.

That victory may have eased some of the pressure on Wenger from disgruntled fans, but the Emirates boss remained tight-lipped on whether he plans to stay when quizzed on Tuesday morning.

Asked if there was any news, he simply replied “No, no”, and repeated the response when pressed on whether he had any idea when an announcement will be made.

And as for whether any decision would be based around how Arsenal perform over the final few weeks of the season, the answer once again was “no”.

Nevertheless, Wenger did reveal he is already working on the club’s transfer targets for next season — although he insisted there was no clue to be had from that.

“I work until the last day of the season for the future,” he said.

“Transfer targets are important for the future of the club. That (my future) is secondary, the future of the club is important.”

The Gunners host Leicester on Wednesday evening knowing a victory would move them back up to sixth, three points behind Manchester United and four behind Manchester City, who play each other on Thursday.