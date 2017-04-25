No news is the only news Arsene Wenger has on his future

The Arsenal boss was as tight-lipped as could be on how long he will remain at the club

Arsene Wenger has once again shrugged off questions about his future at Arsenal. Photo: Carl Recine/Reuters

Arsene Wenger has once again shrugged off questions about his future at Arsenal. Photo: Carl Recine/Reuters

 

Arsene Wenger has once again shrugged off questions about his future at Arsenal.

The 67-year-old Frenchman, whose contract is up at the end of the season, guided the Gunners to the FA Cup final with Sunday’s Wembley win over Manchester City.

That victory may have eased some of the pressure on Wenger from disgruntled fans, but the Emirates boss remained tight-lipped on whether he plans to stay when quizzed on Tuesday morning.

Asked if there was any news, he simply replied “No, no”, and repeated the response when pressed on whether he had any idea when an announcement will be made.

And as for whether any decision would be based around how Arsenal perform over the final few weeks of the season, the answer once again was “no”.

Nevertheless, Wenger did reveal he is already working on the club’s transfer targets for next season — although he insisted there was no clue to be had from that.

“I work until the last day of the season for the future,” he said.

“Transfer targets are important for the future of the club. That (my future) is secondary, the future of the club is important.”

The Gunners host Leicester on Wednesday evening knowing a victory would move them back up to sixth, three points behind Manchester United and four behind Manchester City, who play each other on Thursday.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.