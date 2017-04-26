Newcastle United offices raided in transfer investigation

Newcastle managing director Lee Charnley has been arrested in HMRC investigation

The offices of Newcastle United and West Ham were raided on Wednesday morning as part of an HMRC tax investigation. Photo: Getty Images

The offices of Newcastle United and West Ham were raided on Wednesday morning as part of an HMRC tax investigation. Photo: Getty Images

 

The offices of Newcastle United were raided on Wednesday morning as part of a HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) tax investigation into football transfers with Newcastle managing director Lee Charnley arrested just two days after the team clinched promotion to the Premier League.

It is understood that West Ham have been asked for documents relating to the case and are cooperating with the investigation.

Nearly 200 officers from HMRC took part in the raids, seizing computers, mobile phones and paperwork, with the French authorities making similar raids and arrests at locations in France.

A statement issued by the HMRC stated: “HMRC has arrested several men working within the professional football industry for a suspected Income Tax and National Insurance fraud.

“180 HMRC officers have been deployed across the UK and France today. Investigators have searched a number of premises in the North East and South East of England and arrested the men and also seized business records, financial records, computers and mobile phones.

“The French authorities are assisting the UK investigation, have made arrests and several locations have been searched in France. This criminal investigation sends a clear message that, whoever you are, if you commit tax fraud you can expect to face the consequences. As this is an ongoing investigation HMRC is unable to provide any further detail at this time.”

More to follow...

(Guardian service)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.