Newcastle United agree fee to sign Irish striker Daryl Murphy

Newcastle and Ipswich have agreed a fee for the transfer of forward Daryl Murphy to the north-east club, it is understood.

The 33-year-old Republic of Ireland international has been with the Suffolk club on a permanent basis for three years following a move from Celtic.

Murphy, a former Sunderland player, has made four appearances for Ipswich this term but is yet to get on the scoresheet.

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez wants Murphy to boost his attacking options with three forwards — Dwight Gayle, Emmanuel Riviere and Aleksandar Mitrovic — currently in his first-team squad.

United have had a mixed start to the season as they seek to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, following two defeats with two victories.