Newcastle United agree €3.5m fee to sign Irish striker Daryl Murphy

Newcastle and Ipswich have agreed a reported fee of €3.5 million for the transfer of Republic of Ireland forward Daryl Murphy to the north-east club.

The 33-year-old has been with the Suffolk club on a permanent basis for three years following a move from Celtic.

Murphy, a former Sunderland player, has made four appearances for Ipswich this term but is yet to get on the scoresheet.

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez wants Murphy to boost his attacking options with three forwards – Dwight Gayle, Emmanuel Riviere and Aleksandar Mitrovic – currently in his first-team squad.

Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy confirmed that Murphy had made the request and the former Ireland international and manager said he would not stand in the player’s way.

“He put in a transfer request and my view is you don’t stand in the way of someone who wants to leave,” said McCarthy.

“It is great move for him and he has been terrific for us so I wish him well. It is a great bit of business for the club and we will reinvest and get other players in.”