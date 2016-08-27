Newcastle United agree €3.5m fee to sign Irish striker Daryl Murphy

Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy won’t stand in player’s way

Updated: 44 minutes ago

In action for Ipswich Town last weekend - Daryl Murphy is on his way to Newcastle United. Photograph: PA

In action for Ipswich Town last weekend - Daryl Murphy is on his way to Newcastle United. Photograph: PA

 

Newcastle and Ipswich have agreed a reported fee of €3.5 million for the transfer of Republic of Ireland forward Daryl Murphy to the north-east club.

The 33-year-old has been with the Suffolk club on a permanent basis for three years following a move from Celtic.

Murphy, a former Sunderland player, has made four appearances for Ipswich this term but is yet to get on the scoresheet.

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez wants Murphy to boost his attacking options with three forwards – Dwight Gayle, Emmanuel Riviere and Aleksandar Mitrovic – currently in his first-team squad.

Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy confirmed that Murphy had made the request and the former Ireland international and manager said he would not stand in the player’s way.

“He put in a transfer request and my view is you don’t stand in the way of someone who wants to leave,” said McCarthy.

“It is great move for him and he has been terrific for us so I wish him well. It is a great bit of business for the club and we will reinvest and get other players in.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.