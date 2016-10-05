Neil Warnock returns to football as Cardiff City manager

Warnock will work alongside Kevin Blackwell and Ronnie Jepson at the Championship side

Cardiff have appointed Neil Warnock as the club’s first team manager. Photo: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire

Cardiff City have appointed Neil Warnock as the club’s first team manager. The 67-year-old succeeds Paul Trollope who was sacked on Tuesday after a disappointing start to the season.

Warnock will work alongside Kevin Blackwell and Ronnie Jepson, named as assistant manager and first team coach respectively, while existing staff members James Rowberry, Martyn Margetson and Lee Southernwood will continue as part of the back-room team.

The ex-Leeds United, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace boss was most recently in charge at Rotherham, leading the relegation-threatened team to Championship safety last season after being appointed on a short-term deal. Cardiff, who are currently second-bottom of the Championship, will be hoping for a similar outcome.

Warnock was offered a long-term contract by Rotherham in the summer but turned it down.

Trollope succeeded Russell Slade in the summer but has lasted just 12 matches this season and has paid the price for a disappointing start to the campaign. He won only two of his 11 Championship games in charge and oversaw defeat in the EFL Cup at the hands of his old club Bristol Rovers.

