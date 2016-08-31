Moussa Sissoko freed by France to complete transfer

Moussa Sissoko has been allowed to leave the France squad to complete a move from Newcastle.

The France national team’s official Twitter account confirmed the midfielder has been granted time away to tie up a deadline day transfer, with Tottenham reportedly making an offer.

Sissoko has been continually linked with a switch from St James’ Park since Newcastle’s relegation from the Premier League in May.

Spurs’ north London rivals Arsenal were also reportedly interested and Sissoko described them as “beautiful” in an interview with French website Foot Mercato in June.

The 27-year-old impressed at Euro 2016 as hosts France lost to Portugal 1-0 in the final and had been with the squad as they prepared for their friendly with Italy on Thursday and World Cup qualifier in Belarus on Tuesday.

Should Sissoko leave he will join Georginio Wijnaldum, Andros Townsend, Daryl Janmaat and Papiss Cisse in quitting Newcastle since their relegation to the Sky Bet Championship.

Sissoko has made 133 appearances for the Magpies, scoring 12 times, after joining from Toulouse in 2013.