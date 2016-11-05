Memphis Depay set to leave Manchester United in January

Fenerbache and Dick Advocaat retain a strong interest in the out of favour winger

Jamie Jackson

Memphis Depay of Manchester United in action during a Manchester United Training Session at Aon Training Complex. The winger may leave the club for Fenerbache in January. Photo: Matthew Peters/Man Utd via Getty Images

Memphis Depay is open to a move away from Manchester United as he recognises his career at the club may be over. The Dutchman is willing to go out on loan in January as Fenerbahce retain a firm interest in him.

Depay was left behind for Thursday’s 2-1 defeat in Turkey, José Mourinho unable to find a place for the 22-year-old in the 21-man squad despite the Europa League being a low priority for the manager. It is understood that Depay would consider leaving the club and a temporary deal in the winter window is more likely than a permanent departure then.

Depay is conscious a transfer is more realistic next summer and Dick Advocaat, Fenerbahce’s manager, remains an admirer after giving the Dutchman his professional debut for PSV Eindhoven.

Before Fenerbahce’s victory over United Advocaat signalled he is aware that Depay is considering his future when saying: “The potential is there for him to be a good player. You cannot lose that. He has the quality to be a top player but the problem for him is that there are so many quality players in that squad.

“So for himself it is important to start playing regularly at the age that he is at. Otherwise the way, I think, is that maybe he has to find another solution [club]because he is too good to sit on the bench. I still believe in him. He has the right mentality, the right character to play for United, but there are so many options there. Regular playing time will help his progression.”

Depay cost United £25m and was Louis van Gaal’s first signing of summer 2015 after the former manager moved to ensure PSV’s top scorer in their title-winning side of the previous season joined the club when there were a host of other suitors.

Depay was handed a first-team berth, Van Gaal playing him at first in the No10 position before moving him out wide. Yet Depay failed to impress consistently in his first season and ended it having started only 16 league matches with two goals. This season six of his seven appearances have come as a substitute.

(Guardian service)

